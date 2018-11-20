5 Unsuccessful signings by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool v Southampton - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

Before Jurgen Klopp's arrival, Borussia Dortmund was just another club struggling to make their mark in the Bundesliga reigned by the mighty Bayern. The year before Klopp joined Borussia, they finished 13th.

His success at Borussia didn't come overnight. It took him time, patience and the right buys. He bought players, mainly youngsters, unknown and raw at the time because money was an issue and he had an eye for the hidden talents. He trained them, gave them first team opportunities, built them, not as a set of individuals, but as a team.

Two years later, the footballing world was aghast, for it was Klopp's minnows who dethroned Bayern from the crown. The players he had developed over time took the World by storm. They have become the stars and some were planning to leave Borussia.

At Liverpool, it was no coincidence the quality of the players like Firmino and Sane improved drastically after Klopp's arrival. He has such an effect on the players he trains.

Klopp's ability to bring the best out of a player is no secret. But even he made some flawed signings. Some cost him big money, some left his club and improved drastically. Here is a list of five flawed signings by Jurgen Klopp.

#5 Julian Schieber

Borussia Dortmund Training And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League

Julian Schieber joined Borussia from Stuttgart for €5.50M in the summer of 2012. After their second successive Bundesliga triumph, many players secured a big move to elite clubs of Europe and age forced some of the players to leave the club. Julian Schieber was brought in as a replacement to their talismanic striker, Lucas Barrios.

However, the German center-forward could manage only a few appearances and a very few goals for the club over his two-year stint. He played 57 games and managed to score only six goals. In 2014, he was sold to Hertha Berlin.

