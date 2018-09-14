5 upcoming World-class footballers from the current Brazil squad

Arthur moved from Gremio to Barcelona

The upcoming talent of Brazilian football was on display during the recently concluded International friendlies involving matches against the USA and El Salvador. Though the USA and El Salvador are not teams which one would expect to defeat Brazil, it was more from Brazil's point of view to try out these new youngsters against different teams.

Let's have a look at five of the upcoming talent from this Brazil squad:

1.Arthur Melo:

Arthur is a 22-year-old footballer who has plied his trade in the Brazilian league with Gremio for three seasons. His was instrumental in Gremio winning the Campeonato Gaucho in 2018 as well as winning the Copa Libertadores in 2017. This early success earned him a dream move to Barcelona where he will be playing with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and the great Lionel Messi.

Arthur at the FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy

He has already shown what he can provide to Barcelona in a span of a few matches. He can be a part of the starting eleven and be a complete box-to-box midfielder while also at the same time with his youth be a super substitute against tough oppositions in the upcoming UEFA Champions League. Messi has also remarked that out of all the youngsters he has seen, Arthur has impressed him the most.

