5 upcoming World-class footballers from the current Brazil squad

Vishal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.77K   //    14 Sep 2018, 07:00 IST

Enter cap
Arthur moved from Gremio to Barcelona

The upcoming talent of Brazilian football was on display during the recently concluded International friendlies involving matches against the USA and El Salvador. Though the USA and El Salvador are not teams which one would expect to defeat Brazil, it was more from Brazil's point of view to try out these new youngsters against different teams.

Let's have a look at five of the upcoming talent from this Brazil squad:

1.Arthur Melo:

Arthur is a 22-year-old footballer who has plied his trade in the Brazilian league with Gremio for three seasons. His was instrumental in Gremio winning the Campeonato Gaucho in 2018 as well as winning the Copa Libertadores in 2017. This early success earned him a dream move to Barcelona where he will be playing with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and the great Lionel Messi.

FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy
Arthur at the FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy

He has already shown what he can provide to Barcelona in a span of a few matches. He can be a part of the starting eleven and be a complete box-to-box midfielder while also at the same time with his youth be a super substitute against tough oppositions in the upcoming UEFA Champions League. Messi has also remarked that out of all the youngsters he has seen, Arthur has impressed him the most.

International Friendlies 2018 Barcelona Football Gremio Football Arthur Melo Richarlison Everton Barcelona Transfer News
Vishal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
