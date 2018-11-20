×
5 upgrades at Arsenal under Unai Emery

Shrey Upadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
199   //    20 Nov 2018, 02:52 IST

Change of a manager is a serious headache for any football club. The task becomes even more challenging when a manager leaves the club after years of building a legacy. Manchester United failed to maintain the same status as the one left by Sir Alex Ferguson five years ago. Following Sir Alex’s departure, the club gambled with its gaffer thrice in the last five years to achieve success.

David Moyes, Van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho all failed miserably to deliver the same standards set by Ferguson. After just two years into the job, the future of Jose is under severe scrutiny once again as the thirteen-time Premier League Champions are currently lying at position 8 after game week 12.


Unai Emery was given the charge to fill the massive shoes of the legend of management, Arsene Wenger
Unai Emery was given the charge to fill the massive shoes of the legend of management, Arsene Wenger

Last season Arsenal took the long-awaited step of first managerial change in 2 decades. Unai Emery was given the charge to fill the massive shoes of the legend of management, Arsene Wenger. Initially, many pundits of the game were questioned Arsenal’s adaptability to this shift.

According to some experts, like the Red Devils, Arsenal were also destined for a serious hiccup due to a sudden change of system, mentality and playing style. Every Arsenal fan was uncertain about the future of the club post-Wenger era.

However, newly appointed boss, Unai Emery raised many eyebrows by immediately improving the club’s performances as compared to recent seasons. After a couple of setbacks against Manchester City and Chelsea in the opening two games of the season, the gunners have performed exceedingly well.

Unbeaten in last 16 games in all competitions, Arsenal are now on the high once again. Let us look at 5 major developments at Arsenal under Unai Emery by extracting some crucial findings from the stats.

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Bernd Leno Lucas Torreira Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Shrey Upadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
An Engineering graduate from The LNM Institute of Information Technology, Jaipur is currently the Director and CEO of The Islands United Football Club, Banswara, Rajasthan. Former Intern at ArcelorMittal, Temirtau, Kazakhstan in the summers of 2012. Shrey, likes to analyze and write on Coaching, Gameplay Tactics and Business of Football. CrossFit is another dimension of Shrey's writings and lifestyle. You can personally write to Shrey at shrey250021@yahoo.in.
