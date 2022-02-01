5 most valuable Belgian U-21 players - January 2022

Belgian football is currently in a golden era. The national team has been at the top of the FIFA world rankings for almost three and a half years after ascending to the top spot in October 2018. However, their wait for major silverware continues.

Their current crop of players has been deemed the 'golden generation' of Belgian football, and it truly boasts talent in abundance. The nation has world-class players who have proven their pedigree on the biggest stage time and again. These players have also inspired a lot of youngsters in the country.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has always been open to giving young prospects a chance. Some breakout stars' displays have forced the manager to give them a call. These young players' performances also reflect in the transfer market, where their stocks have been on the rise for quite a while.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable U-21 Belgian players.

#5 Aster Vranckx - €10 million

Aster Vranckx made his first move away from his native country in the summer of 2021. The youngster moved to Germany, where he now plays for Vfl Wolfsburg.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks at KV Mechelen in the Jupiler Pro League, the first division of Belgian football. He made his first-team debut in 2019. The central midfielder was signed by VfL Wolfsburg after he spent two seasons in the Pro League.

Vranckx has, so far, impressed with his physicality and intensity on the field. Strong on his feet, he has a very impressive leap that makes him dominant aerially.

The teenager is a competitive player in the middle of the park, and has proven his ability to seamlessly join the offence. He has made 11 appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season, and has also played four times in the UEFA Champions League.

#4 Arthur Theate - €10 million

Arthur Theate made his debut for Belgium's senior team in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Wales in November 2021. In January 2022, it was reported that AC Milan were enquiring about a possible transfer for the centre-back.

Currently playing for Bologna (on loan from KV Oostende), Theate is one of the brightest young players in Serie A. He is a modern-day centre-back, capable of charging forward with the ball and playing progressive passes in the attacking third.

The 21-year-old has great positional awareness, which was evident when he scored two goals against Inter Milan and Lazio in Serie A. The Belgian can efficiently spot passes from the back, and has shown a penchant to execute long balls effectively.

Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are both on the wrong side of 30s. Although reliable, they have gotten considerably slow on the pitch.

Martinez has already given Theate his debut. With the defender's current performances for Bologna, he could very well make Belgium's starting XI at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

