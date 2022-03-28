5 most valuable Belgium players in the world right now - March 2022

Belgium's national football team is in its golden generation. Blessed with class players like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, the European nation has never been short on attacking flair. The Belgian attack of the late 2010s could instill fear in the minds of any defender.

The Red Devils have produced some terrific players over the last 15 years. Apart from their full-backs, one could make a case for all other players being among the best in their respective positions. Despite this, they haven’t had any silverware to show for it.

Belgium have flattered to deceive at recent major tournaments

Belgium’s best finish in a FIFA World Cup came in 2018 when they bagged third place. They are yet to win a major trophy (World Cup/Euros). With that being said, they have still given the world some fantastic players. Most of their starting lineup players are in top European clubs.

Here are the five most valuable Belgian footballers at the moment.

#5 Yannick Carrasco - €40 million

Denmark v Belgium - UEFA Euro 2020: Group B

Yannick Carrasco is a 28-year-old winger who plays for Atletico Madrid. He is currently valued at €40 million. Atletico Madrid signed the Belgian international in 2015 after he showed promise in Ligue 1 with Monaco.

Carrasco had a spell at DL Yifang (now known as DL Pro), but he is back at Atletico Madrid permanently from 2020. The Atletico Madrid number 21’s career has been filled with roller coaster rides, especially when one considers his decision to move to the Chinese Super League at 24.

Yannick Carrasco @CarrascoY21 Dear Dalian fans,

Thank you for all the love you gave me. I’ll never forget you. You’re part of my life. Never change. I want also thank the incredible staff and wish you good luck for the next!

I’m ready for a new challenge with Atletico Madrid.

Thank you. Yannick Dear Dalian fans,Thank you for all the love you gave me. I’ll never forget you. You’re part of my life. Never change. I want also thank the incredible staff and wish you good luck for the next! I’m ready for a new challenge with Atletico Madrid.Thank you. Yannick https://t.co/zqjyemdOZd

The Colchoneros winger has 34 goals and 38 assists to show for at club level. Due to Belgium’s 3-4-2-1 setup, he is often deployed at LM. He has eight goals and 12 assists for The Red Devils in 54 appearances and is a valuable squad member.

#4 Youri Tielemans - €55 million

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Youri Tielemans was a wonderkid at Anderlecht in the mid-2010s. Like Carrasco, he moved to Monaco before earning a transfer to a better league. Tielemans joined Leicester City for a fee of €45 million in 2019 and now holds a market value of €55 million.

Tielemans is primarily a central midfielder, but he has also played as a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder. Renowned for his ability to perform as a box-to-box midfielder, the 24-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Squawka @Squawka Happy 24th birthday to Leicester City midfielder and Belgian international Youri Tielemans.



Tielemans has made more recoveries (245) and completed more take-ons (40) than any other Leicester player this season in the Premier League. Happy 24th birthday to Leicester City midfielder and Belgian international Youri Tielemans. Tielemans has made more recoveries (245) and completed more take-ons (40) than any other Leicester player this season in the Premier League. https://t.co/3x3qcXLTlk

The former Anderlecht starlet has already played 48 times for his country. Considering Leicester’s struggles this term, Tielemans could be eyeing a transfer to a top club soon. Needless to say, there will be a line of suitors for his signature.

#3 Thibaut Courtois - €65 million

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Thibaut Courtois is Belgium’s first-choice goalkeeper and has retained that position for most of his career. Courtois burst onto the scene at Chelsea, but it was at Atletico Madrid where he could showcase his prodigious talent.

Courtois returned to Chelsea in 2014 after his loan ended. During his four-year stint at Chelsea, which ended in 2018, he established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League. He returned to the Spanish capital, this time at Real Madrid, in the summer of 2018.

OptaJose @OptaJose 100 - Thibaut Courtois has made his 100th appearance in LaLiga for Real Madrid (84 goals conceded). Centenary. 100 - Thibaut Courtois has made his 100th appearance in LaLiga for Real Madrid (84 goals conceded). Centenary. https://t.co/S6MZLF7zIj

The 29-year-old has a market value of €65 million. He is the joint-highest valued goalkeeper globally, along with Gianluigi Donnarumma. Having made his international debut in 2011, Courtois has 94 times for Belgium.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne - €90 million

Denmark v Belgium - UEFA Euro 2020: Group B

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders in the world. It is no surprise that the world-class Belgian is valued at €90 million. Despite being 30 years old, De Bruyne is the most valuable attacking midfielder in the world.

The midfield maestro has had the world at his feet ever since winning the Bundesliga Player of the Year award in 2014-15. He has upped his game even further since moving to Manchester City in 2015. De Bruyne has 78 goals and 115 assists under his belt for The Cityzens.

🤟🏻⚡️ @mxnciteh



6 goals

10 assists



Unbelievable Kevin De Bruyne in his last 10 games for Belgium6 goals10 assistsUnbelievable Kevin De Bruyne in his last 10 games for Belgium 🇧🇪 6 goals 10 assistsUnbelievable 🐐 https://t.co/1ddNhQyuBf

As far as his Belgian stats are concerned, the Drongen-born footballer has scored on 23 occasions and assisted 45 times in 88 outings. The 2019-20 Premier League Player of the Season will be critical to Belgium’s FIFA World Cup ambitions later this year.

#1 Romelu Lukaku - €100 million

Belgium v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

Romelu Lukaku was touted as a future superstar during his late teens, just like several other players on this list. Lukaku has had plenty of ups and downs in his club career. However, one can do nothing but admire his record for the Belgian national team.

Lukaku is valued at €100 million. The Chelsea striker has scored 68 goals in 101 appearances at the international level, making him their all-time top-scorer. Considering that he is only 28, he should easily break Jan Vertonghen’s record of 136 caps for Belgium.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe #BEL #RUS 26 - Romelu Lukaku has been directly involved in 26 goals in his last 19 appearances for Belgium in all competitions, scoring 22 and assisting four. Phenomenal. #EURO2020 26 - Romelu Lukaku has been directly involved in 26 goals in his last 19 appearances for Belgium in all competitions, scoring 22 and assisting four. Phenomenal. #EURO2020 #BEL #RUS https://t.co/euKRMLZZAV

He made his way back to the Premier League after winning Serie A for Inter Milan last season. However, his performances at Chelsea have left a lot to be desired. The Chelsea number nine has scored just five times in 19 Premier League encounters.

Edited by Prem Deshpande