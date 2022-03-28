5 most valuable Brazil players in the world right now - March 2022

Brazil are the most successful team in FIFA World Cup history. The Selecao have been crowned world champions five times, once more than Germany and Italy. They have won the World Cup in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

They have had two major dry spells in their history, one from 1974 to 1990 and the other from 2006 till now. Apart from these blips, they have undoubtedly been the most dominant team in world football.

Brazil has had a plethora of legendary players

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition When Pele and Garrincha played together for Brazil:



40 games

36 wins

4 draws When Pele and Garrincha played together for Brazil: 40 games36 wins4 draws https://t.co/VBfn90QU0c

Brazil have been home to some of the best players in history, including Pele, Ronaldo, Garrincha, Cafu, Ronaldinho and Romario. Although their current crop of players hasn’t been able to match these legends in terms of World Cup success, they have been successful in their own way.

In this article, we will take a look at five Selecao stars with the highest market value right now.

#5 Fabinho - €60 million

Colombia v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Fabinho was part of the Monaco side that won Ligue 1 in 2016-17. Like most of his former teammates, he left the club in search of regular silverware. The holding midfielder joined Liverpool in 2018 and has since won the Premier League and the Champions League.

The defensive midfielder is valued at €60 million at the moment. The Liverpool number 3 is key to Jurgen Klopp’s tactics. His defensive prowess allows the likes of Trent Alexander Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and at times, even Joel Matip, to bomb forward.

The former Real Madrid man has played only 24 times and is often said to have been underutilized by his national setup. However, he is the most crucial midfielder for his club and is one of the first names on the team sheet.

#4 Alisson Becker - €60 million

Brazil v Peru: Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

Alisson Becker is one of three Selecao stars currently plying their trade at Anfield, the others being Roberto Firmino and Fabinho. Alisson signed a lengthy contract last year, which will see him stay at Liverpool until 2027. His market value is estimated to be €60 million.

The 29-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. This term, he has kept 16 clean sheets in the Premier League, which is the joint-highest. The Liverpool number 1 has created many iconic moments for the club, including scoring a goal against West Brom last season.

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Alisson Becker becomes the first goalkeeper in history to win 3 Golden Gloves in a single season.



Craque. 🧤 Alisson Becker becomes the first goalkeeper in history to win 3 Golden Gloves in a single season.Craque. 🧤 https://t.co/4rwXxV8aiK

Alisson faces stiff competition from Ederson for the goalkeeper’s role at the national level. However, he has been the first-choice goalkeeper for most of his career. He has made three times (53) as many appearances as Ederson (18) has made for his nation.

#3 Marquinhos - €75 million

Brazil vs Honduras - Semi Final: Men's Football - Olympics: Day 12

Marquinhos is the third-highest valued Brazilian and the highest valued centre-back globally. The defender’s rock-solid performances have ensured a market value of €75 million. The PSG skipper has taken over the duties at the centre of the defense from Thiago Silva with great aplomb.

The former Roma defender’s stock has been rising throughout the last decade, apart from a brief dip in 2020. He is among the best players in his position, which was proven by him getting a place in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season for two consecutive years.

GOAL @goal OFFICIAL: Marquinhos is PSG's new club captain OFFICIAL: Marquinhos is PSG's new club captain 🙌 https://t.co/NMzTqaaQhP

The Sao Paulo-born centre-back is versatile enough to play at right-back and in defensive midfield. So far, he has earned 66 caps for Brazil and captained his national side on a few occasions as well. His fitness will be imperative to their 2022 FIFA World Cup fortunes.

#2 Neymar Jr. - €90 million

Peru v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

PSG purchased Neymar Jr. for a whopping sum of €222 million. This transfer is the all-time highest fee for a footballer. In many ways, it changed the transfer market forever. Almost every player’s value became inflated after Neymar’s move to PSG.

Neymar’s record at PSG is far from poor. He has scored 92 goals and recorded 57 assists in 137 matches. However, his struggles with injury have been well documented. Moreover, PSG haven’t won the Champions League yet.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Neymar (71 in 117) has only scored nine fewer international goals than Leo Messi (80 in 158) after notching last night



The Brazilian has scored as many as Germany's Miroslav Klose, from 20 fewer caps Neymar (71 in 117) has only scored nine fewer international goals than Leo Messi (80 in 158) after notching last nightThe Brazilian has scored as many as Germany's Miroslav Klose, from 20 fewer caps 😯 Neymar (71 in 117) has only scored nine fewer international goals than Leo Messi (80 in 158) after notching last night😎 The Brazilian has scored as many as Germany's Miroslav Klose, from 20 fewer caps https://t.co/AzmU9oiVSp

The South American superstar’s market value is €90 million. He has scored 71 goals in 117 games for Brazil, which is just six strikes away from Pele’s record. The upcoming FIFA World Cup will be a splendid opportunity for Neymar to get his name into his nation's pantheon of greats.

#1 Vinicius Jr. - €100 million

Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Vinicius Jr. has a market value of €100 million, which is only bettered by Kylian Mbappe (€160 million) and Erling Haaland (€150 million). He is on par with Premier League stalwarts Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane when it comes to market value.

The left-winger experienced a rough start to his Real Madrid career. However, his failures are a thing of the past. He is one of the best wingers in the world at the moment. The youngster has 17 goals and 14 assists for Los Blancos in all competitions.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Vinicius Junior in La Liga prior to this season



Apps - 82

Goals - 8

Assists - 4



Vinicius Junior in La Liga this season



Apps - 15

Goals - 10

Assists - 4



Name a more dramatic improvement in end product in world football. We'll wait... Vinicius Junior in La Liga prior to this seasonApps - 82Goals - 8Assists - 4Vinicius Junior in La Liga this seasonApps - 15Goals - 10Assists - 4Name a more dramatic improvement in end product in world football. We'll wait... 📊 Vinicius Junior in La Liga prior to this seasonApps - 82Goals - 8Assists - 4📊 Vinicius Junior in La Liga this seasonApps - 15Goals - 10Assists - 4📈 Name a more dramatic improvement in end product in world football. We'll wait... https://t.co/iqiQHgoikF

Despite being his country's most valuable player, he hasn’t made his mark on the international stage yet. Vinicius has scored just one goal for Selecao. With that said, Vinicius will definitely be an invaluable player for his nation if he fulfils his potential.

