5 most valuable defenders from outside the big six clubs in the Premier League - March 2022

Since its inception, the Premier League has seen some of the greatest defenders in Europe that have put terror into the opposition attack. With strikers stealing the spotlight by scoring goals, it is often easy to forget the immense contributions of a defender.

The Big Six in the league have boasted some of the most fierce and passionate defenders that have marshaled the backline effectively. However, there are also a few remarkable players from other clubs that have given the big six a run for their money.

A defender's job is never easy in a league like the Premier League

This season has once again seen dominance from the top six, but there have been a few defenders outside this bracket that have been particularly impressive.

Here are five defenders with the highest market value outside the league's Big Six

(Players are ranked according to their value on Transfermarkt)

#5 Lucas Digne: £27 million

Leeds United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Lucas Digne has been one of the most consistent fullbacks in the Premier League ever since he began his English top-flight career at the start of the 2018-19 season. After three seasons with Everton, the Frenchman signed for Aston Villa in the January transfer window of the current season.

The left-back has been a key player for Aston Villa since signing for them from Everton for a fee of £25 million. Digne has fit right into Steven Gerrard’s plans and is displaying his brilliant prowess in both attack and defense. He is currently valued at £27 million as per Transfermarkt’s data.

The Frenchman has been a solid acquisition for the Villans and has played every minute of the six league matches he has been a part of. Digne came off injured after only 12 minutes in Villa’s game with West Ham a few weeks ago but has shown positive signs of recovery.

#4 Kurt Zouma: £28.8 million

West Ham United v Watford - Premier League

Kurt Zouma’s importance to West Ham has been highlighted this season with the Frenchman being as solid as ever in the Hammers back line. With strong performances and shrewd transfer business, the Hammers’ faithful have had plenty to cheer about on matters both on and off the pitch.

Zouma was another smart acquisition by West Ham, having signed for the club for a fee of around £30 million from Chelsea. He is currently valued at £28.8 million by Transfermarkt. The Frenchman has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons of late but his performances on the pitch have been quite commendable.

GOAL @goal Kurt Zouma has had his cats taken away by the RSPCA after footage emerged of him kicking one.



West Ham say they have fined Zouma 'the maximum amount possible' for his actions. Kurt Zouma has had his cats taken away by the RSPCA after footage emerged of him kicking one.West Ham say they have fined Zouma 'the maximum amount possible' for his actions. https://t.co/ApBiBQqr5v

West Ham are currently seventh in the Premier League and still have an outside chance of getting a spot in the Champions League via league placement. However, the Hammers will hope they can gain qualification by lifting the Europa League title.

#3 Tyrone Mings: £28.8 million

Aston Villa v Southampton - Premier League

Tyrone Mings initially joined Aston Villa on loan in January 2019 and helped his side to a Championship play-off final victory and promotion to the Premier League. He then signed permanently that summer and was soon made the club captain.

Mings is currently valued at £28.8 million by Transfermarkt. The Englishman has been quite impressive for Villa and is also a reliable presence for the England national side. Mings has been a fierce leader for Steven Gerrard’s side and has missed just two league games this season.

Villa are currently ninth in the Premier League and are headed to their best-ever finish to a season since their promotion at the start of the 2019-20 campaign. There has been slow but steady progress under Steven Gerrard and Villa look more reliable since the Liverpool icon took over.

#2 Wesley Fofana: £36 million

Leicester City v Villarreal CF : Pre Season Friendly

Wesley Fofana is developing into one of the most exciting young defenders in the Premier League. The 21-year-old signed for Leicester from St. Etienne in October 2020 and was also key in their successful FA Cup campaign that season. Fofana was voted as Leicester’s Fan’s Young Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

The Frenchman signed a new contract with Leicester in early March, keeping him at the King Power until 2027. Fofana is currently valued at £36 million according to Transfermarkt and has a bright future ahead of him. Fans unfortunately missed out on watching Fofana in the Premier League this season due to an injury in the pre-season period that resulted in a broken foot.

Squawka @Squawka



What a moment for the Frenchman. Wesley Fofana has scored his first ever goal for Leicester and it’s come in his first game back after spending 224 days out injured.What a moment for the Frenchman. Wesley Fofana has scored his first ever goal for Leicester and it’s come in his first game back after spending 224 days out injured. What a moment for the Frenchman. 😍 https://t.co/uu8S6dVNFr

Fofana made a spectacular return to the Leicester side in their Conference League tie against Rennes on the 17th of March. The Frenchman’s second-half goal meant that the Foxes entered the competition’s quarter-finals after a nervy second leg.

#1 Caglar Soyuncu: £40.5 million

Leicester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Caglar Soyuncu has been a key player for Leicester City and has been Brendan Roger’s go-to man in the Foxes’ backline. The Turkish international signed for Leicester at the start of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign from Freiburg for a fee of around £19 million.

The 2019-20 campaign was one in particular that highlighted the Turk’s defensive prowess. Soyuncu was crucial in the Foxes’ fifth-place finish and was also named in the PFA’s Team of the Season.

Although this season has proven to be a challenging one, Soyuncu is still a valuable asset. The 25-year-old is currently valued at £40.5 million as per Transfermarkt.

Soyuncu is entering the final year of his contract and has announced that he wants to stay in the Premier League. Whether he will still be at the King Power is still unsure and Leicester may sell him at the end of the season to avoid losing the defender on a free transfer.

Edited by Rohit Mishra