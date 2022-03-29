5 most valuable forwards from outside the big six clubs in the Premier League - March 2022

The Premier League’s big six have been dominating the English top-flight over several decades and boast some of the greatest players across Europe. These players earn the big bucks but also put in spectacular performances.

However, there is plenty of talent outside the so-called big six. While some players go under the radar, others have been recognized for their ability and are some of the most sought-after players in the world.

The Premier League has no dearth of attacking talent

Here, we take a look at some of the league’s most valuable forwards that are not part of the Big Six. Clubs across Europe will be looking to get their hands on these talented individuals to bolster their attack come the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let us now take a look at the five forwards outside the Big Six that have the highest market value.

(Players are ranked according to their value on Transfermarkt)

#5 Jarrod Bowen: £31.5 million

Jarrod Bowen has been having a phenomenal season in the Premier League

Jarrod Bowen is currently having the season of his life in the Premier League. Bowen has been a fantastic acquisition for the West Ham since signing from Hull City in January 2020 for a fee of around £18 million.

Bowen is currently valued at £31.5 million by Transfermarkt. The Englishman has eight goals and ten assists in the Premier League and will be on the radar of many top clubs. However, West Ham will not part with their star forward quite so easily.

Liverpool have been linked with the winger of late but they will have to break the bank to obtain Bowen’s services. According to Goal, any deal involving Bowen in the summer transfer window would cost the Reds £75 million. Bowen’s contract runs till 2025 and he will look to reach greater heights with the Hammers.

#4 Raphinha: £36 million

Raphinha has been a standout performer for Leeds this season

Raphinha has been Leeds’ beacon of hope in a dismal season and his fiery performances have made the world sit up and take notice The Brazilian has been a joy to watch and his recent form has also garnered the interest of Barcelona, who are reported to bid for the forward in the summer.

Leeds’ brilliant Brazilian is currently valued at £36 million by Transfermarkt. Raphinha has been quite consistent this season and has nine goals and three assists in the Premier League as of now.

After an impressive ninth position finish last season, Leeds have struggled this campaign. Jesse March has been a fine appointment for Leeds and they have won their last two games in thrilling fashion. They are currently 16th in the league and Raphinha will be key if they are to finish the season without any hitches.

#3 Wilfried Zaha: £36 million

Wilfried Zaha and his bag of tricks never fail to entertain

Wilfried Zaha is currently playing in his ninth season in the Premier League and he continues to dazzle with his sublime skills and fancy footwork. The 29-year-old has been one of Crystal Palace’s most creative players over the past several seasons even as his side have struggled for form.

Zaha has nine goals and one assist in the Premier League so far and is Palace’s leading goalscorer. The Ivorian is currently valued at £36 million according to Transfermarkt. The 29-year-old forward is entering the final year of his contract with the Eagles and there will undoubtedly be a lot of clubs after his signature.

Crystal Palace are currently twelfth in the Premier League and Patrick Vieira will hope that his side can finish in the top half of the table. The Eagles also have a challenging trip to Stamford Bridge later in April in what should be an exciting FA Cup semi-final clash.

#2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin: £40.5 million

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is shaping up to be a phenomenal center-forward

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has rapidly risen to fame with Everton and has all the makings of a complete striker. As per Transfermarkt, the Englishman has a current market value of £40.5 million.

The 25-year-old has missed the majority of the season due to a fractured toe and has been unable to replicate last season’s phenomenal form. Calvert-Lewin ended the last campaign with a career-best 16 goals and three assists but has managed just three goals and one assist in 10 league appearances this season.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Would you be happy if Calvert-Lewin joined Arsenal?



#CalvertLewin #Arsenal #AFC Arsenal will go all out for Calvert-Lewin this summer according to Daily Mail!Would you be happy if Calvert-Lewin joined Arsenal? Arsenal will go all out for Calvert-Lewin this summer according to Daily Mail! 💰Would you be happy if Calvert-Lewin joined Arsenal? 👇#CalvertLewin #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/XLQ4Y6qc9C

Everton have scored just 29 goals in 27 games this season and have dearly missed Calvert-Lewin’s presence. The striker has recently been linked with a move to Arsenal and the Toffees are reportedly willing to sell the Englishman. The Gunners are currently without an out-and-out striker and will greatly benefit from the deal.

#1 Richarlison: £49.5 million

Richarlison is a serious threat in front of goal

Richarlison is the most valuable forward outside the Premier League’s Big Six. The Brazilian is currently valued at £49.5 million according to Transfermarkt. Richarlison has shown tremendous potential and his market value is sure to shoot up if he can remain consistent.

Richarlison has struggled in front of goal this season and has not scored or assisted in his last eight league appearances. He has four goals and three assists in the Premier League overall. In many ways, Richarlison has been an accurate representation of his team’s current form.

Everton have been utterly shocking this season and are currently 17th in the Premier League. If the Toffees do not mend their ways, they may have to deal with their first-ever relegation from the Premier League.

