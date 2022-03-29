5 most valuable France players in the world right now - March 2022

France are the reigning world champions. Les Bleus defeated Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final to win their second title. Their only other World Cup triumph came in 1998, when they overcame Brazil 3-0 in the final.

The French national team have also won two European Championships (1984, 2000), one Nations League (2021), one Intercontinental Cup of Nations (1985) and one FIFA Confederations Cup. They are one of the most successful European teams ever.

France will be one of the hot favorites heading into 2022 FIFA World Cup

France's squad depth is so deep we had to make two graphics to include the players Didier Deschamps never picks.

France have a well-balanced side at the moment, with world-class players stacked across the field. Not only is their starting squad excellent, but they have plenty of solid options on the bench. They will be one of the favorites for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

On that note, let's have a look at which of their five players have the highest market value.

#5 Jules Kounde - €60 million

Portugal v France - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Jules Kounde is among the most highly-rated young centre-backs in the world. At 23, he is by no means inexperienced. However, since he is a defender, he still has a few years before he hits his peak. He has a market value of €60 million.

Kounde plays his club football for La Liga club Sevilla. He has accumulated 124 appearances for them, which is impressive considering his age. Before moving to Spain, he played 70 matches for French outfit Bordeaux.

You saw that box-to-box centre-back style for his goal.



#SquawkaScout



Jules Koundé just proved he's one of the best young defenders you'll find. You saw that box-to-box centre-back style for his goal.

The Paris-born defender is not blessed with a tall frame. However, his pace and defensive awareness allow him to be on top of the opposing striker. He has played eight times for his nation so far and will be a crucial member of the team in the future.

#4 Kingsley Coman - €60 million

France v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Kingsley Coman has been around for so long that football fans sometimes forget he is only 25 years old. The Frenchman has already plied his trade for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich, winning the league for all three clubs.

In fact, he has won the league title in all the seasons of his professional career. Coman is contracted to the Bavarian giants until 2027, which is a significant reason for his high market value. The winger has registered 48 goals and 56 assists in 226 matches for Bayern Munich.

Squawka @Squawka



Kingsley Coman has won the league title in every season of his senior career.

Although he isn’t one of the main players for France, he has still managed to rack up 37 caps. In those matches, he has found the back of the net five times while also assisting three goals. He’ll be keen to increase his goal output for Didier Deschamps’ side.

#3 Christopher Nkunku - €65 million

RB Leipzig v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

Christopher Nkunku is a prime example of Les Bleus’ strength in depth. He is the third-highest valued (€65 million) French player. However, he earned his first cap just a few days ago. This is the epitome of quality options at Deschamps’ disposal.

Nkunku has simply been sensational for RB Leipzig this campaign. He has 15 goals and 11 assists in 27 Bundesliga games. In 39 appearances across all competitions, the attacking midfielder has registered 26 goals and 15 assists.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



⏱ 1.1 G/A per 90



Christopher Nkunku in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season: 36 games, 25 goals, 10 assists, 1.1 G/A per 90

Given how blessed France are in their attacking areas, it is no surprise that Nkunku had to wait so long to get a call-up. However, if he continues performing at such a high level, he could be one of the most prominent men on the French national team in the coming years.

#2 Raphael Varane - €65 million

France v Russia - International Friendly

Raphael Varane is currently the most accomplished French defender. The 28-year-old has won four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid. Moreover, he was at the heart of France’s backline during their 2018 FIFA World Cup success.

Varane matches Nkunku for market value, i.e., €65 million. The three-time La Liga champion moved to Manchester United last summer in a deal worth €40 million. While he has been impressive whenever he has played, his injury concerns have been a blow to his side’s top-four ambitions.

Varane for Real Madrid: 4× UEFA Champions League, 4× FIFA Club World Cup, 3× La Liga, 3× UEFA Super Cup, 3× Supercopa de Espana, 1× Copa del Rey.

The former Real Madrid star has been one of the most consistent defenders for most of his days with Los Blancos. If Manchester United are to compete for the highest honors any time soon, it is imperative that Varane is at his peak performance.

#1 Kylian Mbappe - €160 million

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Without a shadow of a doubt, Kylian Mbappe is the highest valued French player. With a market value of €160 million, he is not only the most valuable player in France but is also the most valuable player in all of football.

Mbappe has been making headlines ever since he broke onto the scene in 2016-17. Following his move to PSG in the summer of 2017, he has turned into one of the most lethal forwards on the planet. He has scored 158 goals and provided 78 assists in 208 PSG matches.

OptaJean @OptaJean 50 – Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to reach the 50 games played with France (22 years and 291 days), overtaking by almost two years the record held by Karim Benzema (24 years and 240 days). Phenomenon. #BELFRA 50 – Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to reach the 50 games played with France (22 years and 291 days), overtaking by almost two years the record held by Karim Benzema (24 years and 240 days). Phenomenon. #BELFRA https://t.co/WF5FkkLtYy

The 23-year-old superstar has been equally prolific for France, with 24 strikes and 20 assists in 53 encounters for the national team. The PSG number 7’s contract is set to expire in a few months. Despite that, his market value is the highest in the world.

