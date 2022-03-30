5 most valuable Germany players in the world right now - March 2022

Germany has won the FIFA World Cup on four occasions, the joint-highest (with Italy) among European nations. Brazil are the only nation to have won it on more occasions (five-time winners). Die Mannschaft have also won the European Championship on three occasions.

They can easily be considered to be one of the best European countries when it comes to football.

Germany haven't been up to the mark lately

ESPN FC @ESPNFC England beat Germany in a major tournament knockout game for the first time since 1966 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England beat Germany in a major tournament knockout game for the first time since 1966 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 👏 https://t.co/nO2Z32oGdm

Things have not gone according to plan for Germany since their World Cup triumph in 2014. They struggled in the 2018 World Cup. Their last outing at the UEFA Euro 2020 was nothing to brag about either.

Joachim Low left his post as Germany manager after several years. Under the new management of Hansi Flick, Die Mannschaft will hope to put up a strong display at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There are several players who are good enough to help them reach the deep end of the tournament. In this article, we will discuss the five most valuable German players in the current circuit.

#5 Serge Gnabry - €70 million

Germany v Armenia - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Serge Gnabry’s club career started with plenty of speed bumps. Termed a Premier League reject with Arsenal, Gnabry had to move to the Bundesliga to find his mojo. After impressing at Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich scooped him up for €8 million.

Within two and a half years, Gnabry’s market value had risen to €80 million and is currently at €70 million. This puts him second on the list of highest-valued right-wingers, only behind Mohamed Salah. Gnabry has resurrected his career in splendid fashion.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 20 – Serge Gnabry has scored 20 goals in his first 30 appearances for Germany – only three players have scored more goals in their first 30 apps for Germany, the last one was Klaus Fischer. Cook. #GERROU 20 – Serge Gnabry has scored 20 goals in his first 30 appearances for Germany – only three players have scored more goals in their first 30 apps for Germany, the last one was Klaus Fischer. Cook. #GERROU https://t.co/tIOP7c32Wt

He is a goal-scoring winger, having aggregated 60 goals and 39 assists in 162 appearances for Bayern Munich. He has been even more lethal for Germany. In 31 matches for the 2014 World Cup winners, Gnabry has given a phenomenal return of 20 goals and six assists.

#4 Leroy Sane - €70 million

Iceland v Germany - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Leroy Sane shares many things in common with Gnabry. Both have previously played in the Premier League, both belong to the same nation, and both currently ply their trade at Bayern Munich. Moreover, the duo are both valued at €70 million.

Sane is a left-winger, however, which allows the pair to play together. The former Manchester City starlet took some time to gel into the Bayern Munich ethos. However, he has kept opposition defenders on their toes this term.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 8 games

◉ 6 goals

◉ 6 assists



InSané numbers. 🤪 Leroy Sané is the only player to score 5+ goals AND provide 5+ assists in the #UCL this season:◎ 8 games◉ 6 goals◉ 6 assistsInSané numbers. 🤪 Leroy Sané is the only player to score 5+ goals AND provide 5+ assists in the #UCL this season:◎ 8 games ◉ 6 goals ◉ 6 assists InSané numbers. 🤪 https://t.co/X3sSLTvaW2

The pacy winger has recorded 14 goals and 15 assists in 37 matches this campaign. He has been particularly prolific in the Champions League, providing 12 goal contributions this term. As far as his national record goes, Sane has 11 goals and five assists for Die Mannschaft.

#3 Kai Havertz - €70 million

Germany v Israel - International Friendly

Kai Havertz is another German attacking player valued at €70 million. The lanky footballer earned a name while playing for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. He joined Chelsea in 2020 for a blockbuster transfer fee worth €80 million.

The 22-year-old has had his fair share of highs and lows at Stamford Bridge. He has scored 20 goals and recorded 14 assists in 80 appearances for the Premier League club. While representing his national side, Havertz has eight goals and ten assists in 24 games.

Havertz’s output at his new club could be better. However, he has scored some crucial goals during his short stint. Chelsea won their second Champions League by beating Manchester City last season, and Havertz scored the solitary goal in the match. He also scored the decisive goal in Chelsea's 2-1 win in the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

#2 Florian Wirtz - €70 million

Germany v Armenia - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Florian Wirtz is arguably Germany’s most exciting talent at the moment. The attacking midfielder has had a similar career trajectory to Kai Havertz. It will be interesting to see whether or not he follows Havertz’s footsteps and joins a big club.

In his fledgling career, the teenage sensation has grabbed 19 goals and 22 assists for Bayer Leverkusen. He made his German debut last September and has played four matches. Wirtz's market value is on par with that of Kai Havertz, i.e., €70 million.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 10 games

◉ 4 goals

◉ 6 assists



Florian Wirtz in the



◎ 5 games

◉ 3 goals

◉ 3 assists



This kid is special. 🤩 Florian Wirtz in the Bundesliga this season:◎ 10 games◉ 4 goals◉ 6 assistsFlorian Wirtz in the #UEL this season:◎ 5 games◉ 3 goals◉ 3 assistsThis kid is special. 🤩 Florian Wirtz in the Bundesliga this season: ◎ 10 games ◉ 4 goals ◉ 6 assistsFlorian Wirtz in the #UEL this season: ◎ 5 games ◉ 3 goals◉ 3 assistsThis kid is special. 🤩 https://t.co/4F2c8p5zQE

The attacking midfielder still has four years left on his current contract. While Leverkusen are certainly not a bad club, Wirtz will perhaps have to move to a stronger side if he wants to compete for major honours. It will need a massive sum of money to prize him away from the BayArena.

#1 Joshua Kimmich - €85 million

Germany v Denmark - International Friendly

Joshua Kimmich is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. The versatile German is equally adept at right-back, defensive midfield and central midfield. After bossing the right-back role for Bayern Munich, Kimmich moved to midfield and has excelled with flying colors.

The Bayern Munich number six has a market value of €85 million, which makes him the most valuable player for both Bayern Munich and Germany. The midfield maestro is also the defensive midfielder with the highest market value right now.

Squawka @Squawka



No player has provided more Bundesliga assists this season. Joshua Kimmich has evolved from a world-class right-back into a world-class centre-midfielder and refined that world-class delivery.No player has provided more Bundesliga assists this season. Joshua Kimmich has evolved from a world-class right-back into a world-class centre-midfielder and refined that world-class delivery.No player has provided more Bundesliga assists this season. 💫 https://t.co/FlmDcWV7sy

The former RB Leipzig man has appeared 291 times for Bayern Munich. Despite being a defensive-minded midfielder, he has registered 33 goals and 80 assists. He has been exemplary during his 64 caps for the German national team, playing in various positions to suit the coach’s requirements.

Edited by Diptanil Roy