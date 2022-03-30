5 most valuable goalkeepers from outside the big six clubs in the Premier League - March 2022

Being a goalkeeper is one of the hardest jobs in football. This task is even harder in a league with incredibly high intensity, such as the Premier League.

With a host of world-class attacking players in the league, preventing a goal requires immense ability and intelligence. A goalkeeping performance can literally be the difference between a win and a loss in a match.

There several standout goalie performances in the Premier League this season

This season has seen a plethora of spectacular saves by keepers that have earned precious points for their sides. The likes of Alisson Becker, Ederson, and Edouard Mendy have been superb as usual. However, other keepers outside the big six have also put in commendable performances throughout the campaign.

With the FIFA World Cup fast approaching, goalkeepers are ensuring they perform at the highest level to earn a spot in their national side. Let's now take a look at the five most valuable Premier League goalkeepers outside the big six:

(Players are ranked according to their value on Transfermarkt)

#5 Nick Pope: £13.5 million

Burnley v Liverpool - Premier League

Nick Pope has been an incredible shot-stopper for Burnley over the past several seasons. However, it seems like his heroics will not be sufficient to keep the Clarets in the Premier League. Burnley are currently 19th in the league and have struggled in all departments.

The imposing goalie has started every single match for the Clarets apart from two games in which Wayne Hennessey was given the nod. Pope is currently valued at £13.5 million as per Transfermarkt.

According to The Sun, Fulham, who are eight points clear at the top of the Championship, have set their eyes on Pope. The goalie might be tempted by the prospect of staying in the Premier League if Burnley go down.

Pope will don the England jersey for an eighth time against Ivory Coast in the friendly clash on Tuesday, 29 March. He is now level with club legend Colin McDonald as Burnley’s most-capped national goalkeeper (7).

#4 David Raya: £16.2 million

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

With the likes of Jose Sa and Aaron Ramsdale making headlines for the breakout goalie of the season, Brentford’s David Raya has gone under the radar. Brentford on the whole have been impressive as well and their high tempo playstyle has been a joy to watch.

Raya has been absent for the majority of the season due to an injury. This saw Brentford lose nine times and keep just one clean sheet. However, the goalkeeper is now back to his best and has pulled off spectacular saves. Raya is currently valued at £16.2 million.

Spain manager Luis Enrique made headlines recently when he named Raya in his latest squad, snubbing David De Gea. Brentford’s number 1 has returned at the perfect time, with the Bees’ confidence on a high.

Another season in the Premier League beckons for the newly promoted team. Brentford are currently 15th in the league and eight points ahead of Watford, who are 18th.

#3 Illan Meslier: £18 million

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Leeds United goalkeeper Ilan Meslier may only be 22 but already has the mentality of a Premier League veteran. He initially joined Leeds on loan from Lorient in the 2019-20 season. He then signed permanently that summer and is currently one of the most promising young goalies in the league.

Meslier is currently valued at £18 million by Transfermarkt. The Frenchman has put in commendable performances for Leeds albeit while lacking a bit of consistency.

With 67 goals, Leeds have conceded the most goals in the league this season. However, the young Frenchman can arguably not be held responsible for their defensive woes. Meslier has made 113 saves, the highest in the league.

Leeds are 16th in the league, seven points ahead of 18th place Watford but have also played a game more than the Hornets. Jesse Marsch’s appointment as manager seems to have worked wonders as they have won their last two games. The Peacocks will hope their good run of form continues.

#2 Jordan Pickford: £22.5 million

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League

Everton’s Jordan Pickford has developed into one of the most well-rounded goalkeepers in the league. He has also impressed at the international level. He was one of England's most outstanding performers in their commendable Euro 2020 run that ended in defeat against Italy in the final.

Pickford has been consistent even in a mediocre Everton side, especially since the past season or two. He is currently valued at £22.5 million as per Transfermarkt.

The emergence of Ramsdale and Pope in recent times has added to the pressure on Pickford’s performances for the Three Lions.

However, Pickford has remained unfazed and continues to perform at both the domestic and international levels. Everton are 17th in the league and three points from the drop zone. They are dangerously close to facing a shock relegation and will be wary of dropping any more points.

#1 Emiliano Martinez: £28.8 million

Aston Villa v Southampton - Premier League

Emi Martinez was the definition of underused before he secured a move to Aston Villa from Arsenal at the start of the 2020-21 season. Since making the switch, the Argentine has loads of playing time under his belt and has excelled as Villa’s number one.

Martinez spent 10 years at Arsenal but made just 38 senior appearances for the Gunners. He has won two FA Cups during this period and will be fondly remembered by the Arsenal faithful. The 29-year-old is currently valued at £28.8 million as per Transfermarkt and is the fourth-most valuable keeper in the league.

The Argentinian national side have also benefitted from Martinez’s expertise in goal. He played a crucial role in La Albiceleste’s victorious Copa America campaign in 2021. Martinez will now look to secure a respectable finish with Villa, who are currently ninth in the Premier League.

