5 most valuable goalkeepers who have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected to be a grand spectacle, with the world's biggest teams looking to get their hands on the trophy. Most of the world's biggest players in their respective positions compete in arguably the grandest tournament.

However, with the emphasis on attacking football over the years, goalkeepers have become the silent heroes for their teams. But while some world-class keepers are still fighting for qualification, others have already made their way to the tournament in Qatar this year.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could be decided by goalkeepers

While each team has multiple players in almost every area of the pitch, goalkeepers are solely responsible to prevent conceding goals. The pressure increases while playing at a stage like the FIFA World Cup but the best in the business do shine at the big tournaments.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most valuable goalkeepers who have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Emiliano Martinez- €32 million

The last couple of years have been something of a dream for Emiliano Martinez. The Argentinian was a bench warmer at Arsenal before he went on to help them win the 2020 FA Cup title. He then sealed a move to Aston Villa and has since been brilliant for them.

He's played 15 times, kept 9 clean sheets, won the Copa America and hasn't lost a single game Emiliano Martinez only received his first Argentina call up in June.He's played 15 times, kept 9 clean sheets, won the Copa America and hasn't lost a single game Emiliano Martinez only received his first Argentina call up in June.He's played 15 times, kept 9 clean sheets, won the Copa America and hasn't lost a single game 👏 https://t.co/q0dxaZIsuo

His performances on the international stage have also been nothing short of sensational. His world-class display at the Copa America last year led to Lionel Messi finally winning a trophy with Argentina. Martinez has the capability to produce quick reflexes while also excelling in 1v1 situations.

Argentina have not won the FIFA World Cup since 1986. They now have a competent squad with an astute goalkeeper which could increase their chances of going all the way.

#4 Marc-Andre ter Stegen- €45 million

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is one of the best goalkeepers in the world with the ball at his feet. This is not to say that he is not good at shot-stopping because his close-distance saves are a thing of beauty.

Although Manuel Neuer is the starting goalkeeper for Germany, Ter Stegen has made quite a case for his selection over the last four to five years. However, both goalkeepers have similar skillsets and the Bayern Munich ace is also the captain of the national team.

Hence, the Barcelona ace might have to settle for a place on the bench at this year's FIFA World Cup. This is especially if Neuer keeps up his good performances. Alternatively, if Ter Stegen ups his game at Barcelona, Hansi Flick might just have to select him ahead of the German captain.

#3 Ederson- €50 million

Ederson has arguably been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League over the last five years. However, his domestic success with Manchester City is yet to convince the Brazil coach of selecting him ahead of Alisson Becker.

🧤Alisson - 16

🧤Ederson - 16



Brazil's goalkeeping is in safe hands PL cleansheets this season:🧤Alisson - 16🧤Ederson - 16Brazil's goalkeeping is in safe hands PL cleansheets this season:🧤Alisson - 16🧤Ederson - 16Brazil's goalkeeping is in safe hands 🙌 https://t.co/zzTkmqeunH

While Alisson is perhaps a better shot-stopper than Ederson, the former Benfica star is the best goalkeeper in the world with the ball at his feet. His range of passes, coupled with his calmness in possession, proved that he should have more than his 18 appearances with Brazil.

Regardless, with the Selecao already having qualified for this year's FIFA World Cup, Ederson has seven months to make his case for starting ahead of Alisson in Qatar.

#2 Alisson- €60 million

Ederson is trying to make his case to become Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper. Meanwhile, Alisson has done a terrific job at keeping the Manchester City star on the bench.

#lfc #ynwa From Empire of The Kop: (Video) Alisson Becker keeps another clean sheet as he and Fabinho help Brazil defeat Chile 4-0 From Empire of The Kop: (Video) Alisson Becker keeps another clean sheet as he and Fabinho help Brazil defeat Chile 4-0link.fn365.co.uk/gtXdkTcpmab #lfc #ynwa https://t.co/i2rHi54H94

Since joining Liverpool in 2018 from Roma, Alisson has become an integral part of the Jurgen Klopp-led side. This has also caught the eye of Brazil coach Tite, who has continued to select him on a consistent basis. A marvelous shot-stopper and interceptor of crosses, the 29-year-old ace has made 53 appearances for Brazil.

So it would not be a surprise if Alisson maintains his status as Brazil's No. 1 at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

#1 Thibaut Courtois- €65 million

Since the 2014 World Cup, Courtois has been a regular for Belgium and has done astoundingly well to keep his spot. His current performances at Real Madrid are evidence of his world-class quality between the sticks.

He has only made more once, in Belgium's 2-1 win over Brazil at the 2018 World Cup Thibaut Courtois made eight saves in Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, the most he has ever had to make in club footballHe has only made more once, in Belgium's 2-1 win over Brazil at the 2018 World Cup 😬 Thibaut Courtois made eight saves in Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, the most he has ever had to make in club football ⏪ He has only made more once, in Belgium's 2-1 win over Brazil at the 2018 World Cup https://t.co/U2ROAbuURb

Belgium were one of the first teams to seal qualification to the Qatar event this year and Courtois deserves a lot of credit for it. The 6'5 goalkeeper is rarely beaten from long range shots while he is also great at gobbling up threatening crosses into the penalty box. To add to all of this, he has shown time and again that he can be a difference maker in the big games.

Belgium's golden generation will be vying to win the World Cup this year and Courtois' performances will be integral to that objective.

