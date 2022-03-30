5 most valuable Italy players in the world right now - March 2022

Italy has had a sweet relationship with the footballing gods. Gli Azzurri has won four FIFA World Cups (1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006). The Italians have also won a couple of Euros, with their latest win coming last year, when they beat England on penalties.
The Italian national team has produced some of the best centre-backs in history, including Paulo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Nesta and Fabio Cannavaro. Even their current side is built on the foundation of a solid centre-back partnership.
Italy have expereinced a bevy of highs and lows recently
Italy have failed to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is a massive shock, considering they won UEFA Euro 2020 just eight months ago. The same side was ranked 21st in the world in August 2018. They have been far too inconsistent in recent times.
With that being said, they have some terrific footballers in their ranks. Here are the top five most valuable Italian players.
#5 Marco Verratti - €55 million
Marco Verratti started his career at Pescara, and it wasn't long before a big club snapped him up. Paris Saint-Germain acquired him for €12 million, and it has gone down to being one of the finest businesses conducted in the club's history.
Verratti has had a metronomic impact on the Parisians. He has played 371 matches and is just 64 appearances away from PSG's all-time highest appearances record. The nimble-footed technician has scored 11 times and assisted on 59 occasions for the Ligue 1 leaders.
Verratti hasn't had the best of luck with Italy regarding injuries. Despite being among the best midfielders globally, he has been limited to just 49 caps for his nation. The central midfielder has a market value of €55 million and has two years left on his current contract.
#4 Alessandro Bastoni - €60 million
Alessandro Bastoni is the best young Italian defender at the moment. Due to the availability of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Bastoni hasn't played as many games as he would have liked. However, Gli Azzurri fans know that he's a serious prospect.
So far, he has played 11 times for Italy, in comparison to 110 matches for Inter Milan. The 22-year-old is valued at €60 million, making him the highest valued Italian defender. Inter Milan signed him when he was 18 years old for a massive fee of €31.10 million.
After a couple of loan spells, he has transformed into a quality first-team centre-back for the Nerazzurri. Bastoni has formed a potent centre-back trio with Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij. Their backline has a great mix of youth and experience and played a crucial role in their Scudetto win last season.
#3 Gianluigi Donnarumma - €65 million
Like Bastoni, Gianluigi Donnarumma is another Italian who might play for the national team for the next decade or so. Donnarumma started his professional career with AC Milan at 16 with a debut against Sassuolo.
The Italian shot-stopper has a market value of €65 million, which is joint-highest (with Courtois) for the highest valued goalkeeper in the world. PSG signed him on a free transfer last season, another bargain made by the Ligue 1 giants.
Donnarumma has already featured in 42 games for Italy. The former Milan prodigy's exploits were critical to Italy's Euro 2020 triumph. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament for his fine displays at Euro 2020 and bagged the Yashin Trophy last year.
#2 Federico Chiesa - €70 million
Federico Chiesa plays for Juventus, currently on loan from Fiorentina. His 2-year loan stint is about to end this summer. Juventus, along with some top European clubs, will be keen to sign the Italian winger on a permanent basis.
Chiesa's game has proliferated over the last two years. When he arrived in Turin, his market value was €48 million. At the time of writing, he is valued at €70 million. He has also become an integral part of the national team's attack.
The right-winger has played 37 times for his country, scoring four goals and providing seven assists. He participated in each of the Gli Azzurri's seven matches at Euro 2020. The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals and recorded 14 assists in 61 outings for The Old Lady.
#1 Nicolo Barella - €70 million
Nicolo Barella is the joint-highest valued Italian international at €70 million. The tenacious midfielder joined Inter Milan for €32.50 million in 2020. He has since gone on to play 124 matches for the Serie A champions, scoring nine goals and assisting 31 times.
The 25-year-old is one of the most highly-rated midfielders in Serie A. The midfield trio of Barella, Verratti and Jorginho is as competent as it gets. The Inter Milan midfielder has accumulated seven goals and six assists in 36 national caps.
Barella is contracted to the Milan-based club until 2026. The Nerazzurri are six points behind their local rivals in the league table, albeit with a game in hand. Their midfield maestro's performances in the coming weeks will go a long way in deciding the Serie A champions.