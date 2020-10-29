5 most valuable Manchester United players at the moment

Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs in world football and have won several titles domestically as well as in Europe over the years. The Red Devils, however, have not recovered since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, who left Old Trafford after winning the Premier League title in the 2012-13 season.

Nevertheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have several quality players amongst their ranks and finished third in the Premier League last season. The Red Devils also added the likes of Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri to their squad this summer, while Amad Diallo has agreed a deal in principle to join Manchester United in January 2021.

Rashford and Martial looking to emulate Manchester United greats

Over the years, some of the best players in the world have graced Old Trafford with their best and left lasting impressions at the club. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney became global superstars at Manchester United, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial look to be following in the footsteps of the two greats.

Here are the five most valuable Manchester United players in the current squad ranked in the increasing order of their transfer values.

#5 Harry Maguire | €50 million

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United made Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in football history in the summer of 2019, as the Red Devils broke the bank and paid a staggering fee of £80 million to secure his signature. The Englishman has since then blown hot and cold at Old Trafford and has come under immense scrutiny in recent weeks for failing to live up to his price tag.

Champions League Debut

Nonetheless, Maguire is valued at €50 million and is Manchester United's club captain. The towering defender is also an indispensable member of Gareth Southgate's England squad and is an excellent defender on his day.

While Manchester United paid an outrageous sum of money to secure his signature, the fact of the matter remains that Maguire is still a key player for the club despite what his recent form suggests.

#4 Anthony Martial | €60 million

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

Anthony Martial has been at Manchester United for five seasons now and has finally become a reliable player for the Red Devils. The Frenchman added some much-needed consistency to his game after the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having failed to do so under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Having signed for Manchester United in a big-money deal in the summer of 2015, Martial was the most expensive teenager in the world at the time. While his development has not been linear since, he has matured tremendously in the past 12 months and formed a lethal partnership with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Martial is valued at €60 million and the Frenchman still has time on his side to improve his game further in the coming years.