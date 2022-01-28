5 most valuable players at Arsenal currently

Despite enduring a rough patch in recent seasons, Arsenal remain one of the top teams in club football. The Gunners are one of only four teams to have won at least three Premier League titles.

Under Mikel Arteta, the north London side have assembled an exciting squad that could return to the Premier League elite in the next few seasons. They are currently sixth in the league standings, two points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit with a game in hand.

The Gunners splurged last summer, bringing in the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard, among others. Fortunately for Arteta, most of the newcomers have performed reasonably well this campaign.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Arsenal have spent more money than any other Premier League club this summer 🤑 Arsenal have spent more money than any other Premier League club this summer 🤑 https://t.co/tz6jCoh79O

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Arsenal players at the moment:

#5 Emile Smith Rowe - €38 million

Emile Smith Rowe has had a decent campaign with the Gunners.

Emile Smith Rowe is one of the most exciting young midfielders in the game at the moment.

Still only 21, the Englishman has already racked up almost 70 appearances for the Gunners across competitions, bagging 16 goals and nine assists. Nine of those goals have come this campaign, including eight in the Premier League.

He recently became the first Arsenal player in more than a decade to score in three consecutive substitute appearances in the Premier League.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Emile Smith Rowe is the second Arsenal player to score in three consecutive substitute appearances in the Premier League, after Tomas Rosicky in September 2009. Super. 3 - Emile Smith Rowe is the second Arsenal player to score in three consecutive substitute appearances in the Premier League, after Tomas Rosicky in September 2009. Super.

Arteta, who holds Smith Rowe in high regard, said of the player:

"He has improved the dynamic and the attacking threat of the team with his movement and the way he links and finds relationships on the pitch. His threat on goal this season has been much, much better, with the capacity that he has to create chances, to open spaces for other team-mates, and he’s been a key player. Hopefully, we can sustain that over time.”

#4 Ben White - €40 million

Ben White has impressed in his debut season at the Emirates.

Ben White was one of several new arrivals at Arsenal last summer. He arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion on a €58.5 million transfer with much fanfare.

However, the defender endured a tough debut outing for his new club, especially struggling to deal with aerial deliveries. Nevertheless, he has been persisted with by Arteta, and the player has repaid that faith to become a first-team regular.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ 45.5% duels won (5/11)

◉ 42.8% aerial duels won (3/7)



A tough start. Ben White's Premier League debut for Arsenal:◉ 45.5% duels won (5/11)◉ 42.8% aerial duels won (3/7)A tough start. Ben White's Premier League debut for Arsenal: ◉ 45.5% duels won (5/11)◉ 42.8% aerial duels won (3/7)A tough start. 😩 https://t.co/jctlgBcddn

The 24-year-old is versatile enough to be deployed anywhere across the defensive third. In this regard, Arteta stated:

"He has played as a central defender, he's played as a right-back and he's played in a back three. That's one of the positive things with Ben, that he has the capacity to play in different roles."

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal