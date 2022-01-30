5 most valuable players at Borussia Dortmund currently

Borussia Dortmund are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. The Bundesliga giants have also been consistent performers in European competitions.

Dortmund haven't won a major title since their successive Bundesliga triumphs in 2010 and 2011. However, they have built a reputation as one of the shrewdest operators in the transfer market.

Dortmund have one of the best scouting networks in Europe. They use it to pluck out raw diamonds from across the continent, and mould them into world-class players. They later sell these players at enormous profits and reinvest that money to uncover the next young talent.

The strategy, though fraught with risk, has yielded Dortmund rich dividends over the years. Dortmund have one of the most competitive young squads in the continent.

On that note, here's a look at the five youngest Borussia Dortmund players at the moment:

#5 Manuel Akanji - €30 million

Manuel Akanji has had a decent stint with BvB.

Manuel Akanji has been a key player for Dortmund since arriving from FC Basel in January 2018.

In nearly 150 games across competitions for BvB, the centre-back has been a solid presence at the back. He has also contributed three goals and two assists. He recently returned to action after a knee surgery.

Despite speculation about his future at Signal Iduna Park, Akanji, who is contracted with the club until 2023, is only focussed 'on the team'.

Recent reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund are keen to extend the contract of their star defender. Incoming BvB sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently said in this regard:

“Manuel is an absolutely key player for us, who has played in all the games when he has been fit. He is a very important factor for us in the defense and has developed really well. We have a lot confidence in his abilities, so of course we will try to extend his contract, which runs until 2023.”

#4 Raphael Guerreiro - €35 million

Raphael Guerreiro is a key player for BvB.

Raphael Guerreiro is one of the best left-backs in the German top flight at the moment.

Since arriving from Lorient in the summer of 2016, the 28-year-old has racked up nearly 180 appearances across competitions for BvB. He has contributed an impressive 32 goals and 34 assists during this period. That includes three goals and two assists - all in the Bundesliga - this season.

Despite speculation about his future at Dortmund, the injury-plagued Guerreiro wants to stay for 'many more years'.

With the left-back's contract expiring next season, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly mulling extending Guerreiro's contract.

