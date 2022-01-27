5 most valuable players at Manchester United currently

Manchester United are one of the most storied clubs in English football. They are record 13-time Premier League winners and have also made a splash in Europe.

Considering their history and pedigree, it is no surprise that a lot of world-class players have turned out for the club over the years. That also holds true for United's current crop of players.

The club splurged last summer to bring in superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. However, with the exception of Ronaldo, the two others have failed to have the desired impact. Juxtaposed with their defensive failings and poor form of some of the other players, fourth-placed United find themselves almost 20 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The FA Cup and the Champions League are their only realistic avenues of ending their near five-year trophy drought. However, United are not the strongest contenders in either competition.

Nevertheless, there is no denying that there is quality in their ranks all across the pitch. On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable United players at the moment:

#5 Paul Pogba - €55 million

Paul Pogba's stint at Old Trafford has been a mixed bag.

Paul Pogba is arguably one of the most skilful midfielders in the game at the moment. However, his stint at Manchester United has been a mixed bag.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has struggled to replicate his France heroics at Old Trafford. A return of 38 goals and 51 assists in over 200 appearances across competitions is not terrible by any stretch of the imagination. However, considering the talent Pogba possesses, the United faithful have reason to be frustrated.

Pogba started his 2020-21 campaign on a tear, racking up seven assists in his first four league games.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Paul Pogba is the only player to have recorded as many as 10 assists in the Premier League in 2021, while his seven assists in Man Utd's opening four games is the most any player has registered in the first four matches of a Premier League season. Creator. 10 - Paul Pogba is the only player to have recorded as many as 10 assists in the Premier League in 2021, while his seven assists in Man Utd's opening four games is the most any player has registered in the first four matches of a Premier League season. Creator. https://t.co/J1L9ZK1nrM

However, the Frenchman hit a trough after that and is without a goal contribution in nine other games across competitions. Currently out injured, Pogba is expected to return to action soon.

The midfielder is out of contract this summer, and it looks increasingly likely that his Old Trafford stint is drawing to a close.

#4 Raphael Varane - €65 million

Raphael Varane's stint at United has been plagued by injuries.

Raphael Varane is one of the world's best center-backs. He arrived at Manchester United last summer on a €40 million transfer after a hugely successful decade-long stint at Real Madrid.

Like Pogba, Varane is also a FIFA World Cup winner. However, unlike his compatriot, Varane has won four Champions League titles and three La Liga titles as well.

OptaJose @OptaJose became one of only 11 players in history to win the European Cup/Champions League and World Cup in the same year. Gold. 11 - In 2018, Raphaël Varanebecame one of only 11 players in history to win the European Cup/Champions League and World Cup in the same year. Gold. 11 - In 2018, Raphaël Varane 🇫🇷 became one of only 11 players in history to win the European Cup/Champions League and World Cup in the same year. Gold. https://t.co/sqBet5XOU9

The 28-year-old hit the ground running on his debut at Manchester United, producing an assist. However, that remains his only assist in 15 other games across competitions. His game time has been limited due to injuries. Nevertheless, Varane remains a key player for the club.

