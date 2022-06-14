5 most valuable players promoted to Europe's top five leagues last season (2021/22)

Many of the best players in Europe today spent time playing in the second division, from where they were noticed by bigger clubs. Players like Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Marcel Sabitzer, and several others have played in their respective leagues' second divisions.

At the end of the 2021-22 season, several international stars have been promoted to Europe's top five leagues with their teams. Many of these players were instrumental in helping their teams get promoted, and would look to impress in their new league. They are certainly amongst the best players to keep eyes on ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Without further ado, here are the five most valuable promoted players in Europe's top five leagues.

#5 Harry Wilson (€17 million)

Fulham v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship

Former Liverpool winger Harry Wilson enjoyed a thoroughly productive first season at Fulham, where he was one of the best performers. Wilson moved to Craven Cottage for €14 million after several loan spells away from Liverpool.

Wilson played an instrumental role for Fulham as they won the Championship in style to return to the Premier League. The 25-year-old recorded 10 goals and 19 assists in 41 appearances for the club last season as they were promoted. The Wales international was included in the PFA Team of the Year in recognition of his stellar performances throughout the season.

Wilson has impressed in the Championship for Derby County and Cardiff City in the past. He would now be expected to play a big role for Fulham on their return to the top-flight in the 2022-23 season.

#4 Philip Billing (€18 million)

Derby County v AFC Bournemouth - Sky Bet Championship

Philip Billing is no stranger to the Premier League, having played there for three seasons already in the past. The 26-year-old central midfielder was pivotal in helping Bournemouth to be promoted to the top-flight after two seasons.

Billing made 40 appearances for the Cherries in the Championship in 2021-22 and had 10 goals and 10 assists to his name. The Danish midfielder enjoyed a fine season at Dean Court and was important for his side's promotion bid. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year for his efforts in 2021-22.

Billing signed for Bournemouth from Huddersfield in 2019 and saw his side get relegated immediately. His return to the Premier League this season would see him look to impress in the league after a positive spell in the Championship.

#3 Sadiq Umar (€18 million)

RCD Espanyol v Almeria - La Liga SmartBank

Widely-travelled Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar has enjoyed the best season of his career playing for UD Almeria in the 2021-22 season. The lanky striker was one of the best players on the team as his side got promoted to La Liga.

Umar has featured for Rangers, AS Roma, Partizan Belgrade and several other clubs in the past before finding a home in Almeria. The 25-year-old scored 18 goals and made nine assists in 36 appearances for Almeria to help them secure the Segunda division title.

Sadiq Umar's highest transfer fee till date is the €5 million paid by Almeria in 2020. The striker is now valued at €18 million, showing his progression and improvement. He will look to light up La Liga with his side and keep the team afloat in the division.

#2 Todd Cantwell (€18 million)

AFC Bournemouth v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship

England U-21 international midfielder Todd Cantwell turned heads in his first season in the Premier League with Norwich City, earning him links to some of the biggest Premier League sides. The 24-year-old fell out of favour at Carrow Road and moved to Bournemouth in January 2021 to help their promotion aspirations.

Cantwell featured just 11 times for Bournemouth during the second half of the 2021-22 season as he was there on loan. The midfielder was a consistent performer for the Cherries, but was hardly spectacular for the side. He failed to score or assist a single goal for the side as they were promoted to the Premier League.

Cantwell joined Bournemouth on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy, which was not taken by the club. The Englishman has since returned to Norwich to continue in the Championship after helping Bournemouth return to the top-flight.

#1 Aleksandar Mitrovic (€20 million)

Fulham v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic has written his name into the history books of English football with his performances for Fulham in the Championship in 2021-22. The Serbian striker almost single-handedly led his side to a Premier League return.

Mitrovic made 44 appearances in the Championship in 2021-22 and managed 43 goals and seven assists to set a new goalscoring record in the division. The 27-year-old striker was named in the PFA Team of the Season and also won the Championship Player of the Season award as he helped his side get promoted.

Mitrovic has enjoyed a productive year so far as his goal against Portugal sealed a FIFA World Cup slot for Serbia. The €20 million valued striker will hope for a better performance in the Premier League this season after his previous spell ended in a bust.

