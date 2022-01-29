5 most valuable players at Real Madrid currently

Real Madrid are one of the most storied clubs in the history of the game. They have won a record 34 La Liga and 13 Champions League titles, among others.

Considering their rich history and pedigree, many world-class players have turned out for the club over the years. Some of them are Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Raul Gonzalez, Sergio Ramos, Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo.

The same also holds true for the La Liga leaders' current crop of players. Despite the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ramos in the last few years, they still have multiple big-title winners in their ranks and a few exciting youngsters.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Real Madrid players at the moment:

#5 Eder Militao - €60 million

Eder Militao is a key player for Los Blancos

Eder Militao arrived at Real Madrid on a €50 million transfer from Porto in the summer of 2019. However, the Brazilian didn't hit the ground running.

Only this season has the 24-year-old rose to prominence, following the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in the summer. Militao has emerged as a key player, making 30 appearances across competitions, almost as many as he did in his first two seasons at the club.

During this period, he has also doubled his goal tally for the club, scoring once each in La Liga and Copa del Rey.

OptaJose @OptaJose has scored three goals in 67 appearances for 3 - Eder Militãohas scored three goals in 67 appearances for @realmadriden in all competitions, all three headers from corners and two of them against Alcoyano at El Collao in the #CopadelRey . Starring. 3 - Eder Militão 🇧🇷 has scored three goals in 67 appearances for @realmadriden in all competitions, all three headers from corners and two of them against Alcoyano at El Collao in the #CopadelRey. Starring. https://t.co/wF4diNOFyp

Paying a glowing tribute to his young centre-back, who has struck a promising partnership with David Alaba, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said:

“Militao is more focused in the central position. He has the individual quality of a ‘supertop. He is very good with his head and is very strong in the one-on-one. With Alaba, what he has improved is the game with others in defence.”

Militao will look to continue his newfound resurgence and help the La Liga leaders win multiple titles this season.

#4 Casemiro - €60 million

Casemiro has been a consistent performer for Los Blancos

Casemiro is one of the finest defensive midfielders in the game at the moment. Having spent almost a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 29-year-old has racked up over 300 appearances for the club, bagging 30 goals and 28 assists.

The Brazilian, along with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, forms one of the most experienced midfield trios in club football. The trio were an integral part of Los Blancos' three consecutive Champions League-winning campaigns.

OptaJose @OptaJose 300 - Casemiro will make his 300th appearance for @realmadriden in all competitions (30 goals and 22 assists), becoming only the third Brazilian player to reach this milestone for the club, after Marcelo Vieira (532) and Roberto Carlos (527). Hierarchy. 300 - Casemiro will make his 300th appearance for @realmadriden in all competitions (30 goals and 22 assists), becoming only the third Brazilian player to reach this milestone for the club, after Marcelo Vieira (532) and Roberto Carlos (527). Hierarchy. https://t.co/uUw5yicBiR

Although Casemiro has been linked with an exit from Real Madrid recently, he remains a key player under Carlo Ancelotti. The 29-year-old has played 30 times across competitions this season, bagging four assists (all in La Liga).

