5 most valuable players at Tottenham Hotspur currently

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the big six clubs in the English top flight. However, unlike their five other counterparts, Spurs have not won a league title in the Premier League era.

They had a good start to their 2021-22 campaign, winning their first three games to lead the table. However, Spurs spectacularly imploded after that bright start, which cost Nuno Espirito Santo his job.

Antonio Conte was brought in his place, and the Italian has set about resurrecting the club's fortunes. Conte went nine games unbeaten in the league before Spurs lost 2-0 against Chelsea. Nevertheless, the former Inter Milan manager knows his team needs reinforcements to compete with the big boys.

“Harry Winks will stay here - I can count on him”, Conte added. Antonio Conte announces new Tottenham signings soon: “For sure we need new signings. After only two weeks I said we needed to improve the quality of this squad”.“Harry Winks will stay here - I can count on him”, Conte added. Antonio Conte announces new Tottenham signings soon: “For sure we need new signings. After only two weeks I said we needed to improve the quality of this squad”. ⚪️ #THFC @AlasdairGold“Harry Winks will stay here - I can count on him”, Conte added. https://t.co/yWpx2oQwvp

Spurs do have a few quality personnel in their ranks, though. On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Tottenham Hotspur players at the moment:

#5 Cristian Romero - €35 million

Cristian Romero has struggled with injuries at Tottenham

Cristian Romero arrived on loan at Spurs this season from Serie A side Atalanta. The Argentinian has been beset by injuries in his first campaign in the English top flight, though.

Romero has made only 13 appearances across competitions for Spurs, and has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury late last year. After nearly two months on the sidelines, the 23-year-old centre-back is close to making a return.

- @CDEccleshare Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero is “very close” to returning from a hamstring injury, head coach Antonio Conte has said. Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero is “very close” to returning from a hamstring injury, head coach Antonio Conte has said. - @CDEccleshare https://t.co/7MO4f2GoE3

Providing an update on Romero, Conte said:

“Cristian Romero, I am pleased because I am seeing how he is almost 100 per cent fit and he is very very close to coming back, and for sure after the international break he is available to play and help us. We are talking about another important player for us."

"He missed two months, despite this I see in a positive way. “I want to see the positive way about the injury of Cristian but now he is ready and after the international break he will play again and this is good news for us.”

#4 Tanguy Ndombele - €38 million

Tanguy Ndombele has struggled for game time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur splurged €60 million in the summer of 2019 to land Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

However, the central midfielder, beset by injuries and indifferent form, has made less than 100 appearances for the club, bagging ten goals and nine assists. Six of these strikes have come in the Premier League.

Squawka Football @Squawka Tanguy Ndombele has scored a Premier League goal for the first time since 17th January 2021 vs. Sheffield United.



And it was a fantastic finish. 🤤 Tanguy Ndombele has scored a Premier League goal for the first time since 17th January 2021 vs. Sheffield United.And it was a fantastic finish. 🤤 https://t.co/0E8jERwvUo

Ndombele has appeared in 16 games in four different competitions this season, bagging two goals and an assist for Tottenham.

