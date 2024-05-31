5 most valuable players in world football ft. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham (Ranked)

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has been named the most valuable player in the world, following his impressive season after a £113 million move from Borussia Dortmund. It is hardly a surprise that the young midfielder has become such a massive star at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he took to life in Spain by scoring plenty of goals.

Although he made a name for himself in previous clubs with his quality and leadership in the midfield, his brilliance in the final third has been stunning. The England international has played 41 games in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, racking up a truly remarkable 35 goal contributions.

He has won La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana with the Madridistas in his debut season, while also leading them to the final of the UEFA Champions League. Notably, Bellingham will face his former team Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Trending

However, before he does, let's take a look at the five most valuable players in the world of football, all of whom - fun fact - Bellingham has played with. Let's start with Jude Bellingham's fellow teammate in the England squad:

#5 Phil Foden (Manchester City) - £173.4 million

It shouldn't be a surprise that Phil Foden's stock has risen after he took the Premier League by storm this season, racking up his personal best in terms of goals and assists. He scored 27 goals in all competitions, providing 12 assists, all in 53 games, as the midfielder had no issues with injury during the campaign. He also picked up the Premier League's Player of the Year award.

#4 Rodrygo (Real Madrid) - £187.8 million

Much like Phil Foden, this season was Rodrygo's career best in terms of goals. The 23-year-old hit double-digit goals in La Liga for Madrid, scoring 10 and providing five assists in 34 games. He has also provided seven direct goal contributions in 12 Champions League games, working alongside Jude Bellingham to lead the Madridistas to the final.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - £204.9 million

Vinicius Junior entered the scene at the Santiago Bernabeu half a decade ago, but the youngster lacked finishing, and it showed. He scored a mere eight league goals in his first three seasons in Spain. However, he has become a brilliant player in the final third, improving his goalscoring across the board. This season has only added to his stock, as he scored 15 goals in 26 league games.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - £217.2 million

Before Jude Bellingham joined up with Rodrygo and Vinicius in Spain, he was shining in Germany alongside Erling Haaland. The towering Norwegian striker averaged almost a goal per game with Dortmund, and he has continued his goalscoring form with City. The 23-year-old has already won the treble under Pep Guardiola, and he looks set to continue banging in goals with regularity.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) - £236 million

According to the CIES Football Observatory (via Daily Mail), Jude Bellingham is the most valuable football player in the world, and for good reason. He showed his talent as a young teenager at Birmingham City, before moving to Borussia Dortmund, becoming captain, and then switching to Real Madrid. Bellingham is only 20 years old, and the world is at his feet.