5 most valuable U-20 players in the world according to CIES

Valuations of footballers have risen massively in the last few years with the increase in riches of the clubs. When it comes to U-20 players, the valuation is even bigger. With revenues from multiple sources, clubs don't shy away from spending big on players or offering bumper contracts.

Footballers don't have a market valuation stamped on their foreheads. While certain leagues put in place a mandatory release clause, the market valuations and potential transfer fee requirements are unknown.

Organizations like the CIES football observatory have accurate metrics for measuring the market valuations of players with accuracy.

The following five names may be 20 years or younger, but they already have an astronomical estimated transfer valuation. Let's take a look at them:

#5 Bukayo Saka - €103M

Bukayo Saka has been great for Arsenal

Arsenal, in recent times, have underperformed for the larger part. But there are some rays of light shining through, and Bukayo Saka is certainly one such ray of light.

Saka is just 20 years of age but has already become a regular in the Emirates. He was even called up to the Euros for England but had a penalty shootout heartbreak. He was one of the players to miss the penalty in the penalty shootout against Italy in the finals.

But Saka bounced back well from it and has been one of Arsenal's better performers this season. He had already renewed his contract last season, with the new deal keeping him until the summer of 2024.

Statman Dave



• 129 progressive carries [🥇]

• 69 shot-creating actions [🥇]

• 49 shots [🥇]

• 28 successful take-ons [🥇]

• 23 carries in penalty area

• 11 goals + assists [🥇]



The Gunners' key to Wembley? Bukayo Saka in all competitions this season [Arsenal rank]:
• 129 progressive carries [🥇]
• 69 shot-creating actions [🥇]
• 49 shots [🥇]
• 28 successful take-ons [🥇]
• 23 carries in penalty area
• 11 goals + assists [🥇]

Saka has already made 26 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and making four assists. However, those stats do not accurately reflect his abilities as Saka has played in several positions when required. Aside from versatility, he has immense skill on the ball and the pace to get the better of opposition defenders.

#4 Pedri - €118M

Pedri will be carrying Barcelona's hopes this season

The recent times haven't been kind to Barcelona as the Spanish giants have fallen in standards. The club has suffered miserably due to poor financial management and has even lost talisman Lionel Messi last summer.

Performances on the pitch haven't been worth talking about, but amid all the gloom, Pedri has emerged. The young Spaniard has already grabbed the headlines, at just 19 years of age. He has become a regular for both club and country. Pedri has sublime skill on the ball and an exceptional trait to thread killer passes.

B/R Football



Pedri started his first La Liga game since August and created six chances against Alaves. That's more than any Barcelona player has created in a league match this season.

The current season has been unfortunate as Pedri missed a major part of it with an injury. However, he has now recovered from injury and will look to make it big under current manager Xavi. It remains to be seen in which position the Catalan legend uses the Spanish wonderkid.

