5 ways in which 2018 FIFA World Cup is influencing this summer transfer window

First team action, visibility, transfer fees......here's how the ongoing transfer window is being shaped by the upcoming Fifa World Cup.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 03 Aug 2017, 17:11 IST

2018 FIFA World Cup will be played in Russia

The countdown has begun in earnest. Less than a year remains for the commencement of the latest edition of football’s global extravaganza. FIFA World Cup 2018 will start on 14 June and keep us on the edge of our seats for one month with unrivalled entertainment, and the curtains shall be brought down on 15 July.

Meanwhile, the annual summer transfer window is in full swing in Europe. Dominated by Neymar’s mooted world record transfer to PSG, this summer, as with many others, has confounded us with the riches elite football has in store.

Bonucci’s switch to AC Milan, United stealing Lukaku from under Chelsea’s nose, Sanchez’s mind game with Arsenal…….there is no lack of controversies either if that’s what better suits your taste.

So how is the former influencing the latter? In the labyrinths of the complicated world of modern football, how does the anticipation of the upcoming World Cup in Russia affect the thinking of the clubs and their players?

Here we examine how the upcoming FIFA 2018 WC is exerting its influence in shaping up the 2017 transfer window.

#1 Settled players less likely to leave and damage national team prospects

Julian Brandt of Bayer Leverkusen

With the World Cup fast approaching, players on fringes of the first team at the national level are anxious to ensure they get consistent first team action. Therefore, even with additional riches on offer elsewhere, they are less likely to accept offers from teams where they are likely to be a squad option.

Julian Brandt of Bayer Leverkusen serves as an example. Amidst interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, Brandt has opted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more year.

“If you make the move, there is no guarantee that you will play, and I believe that it's important that I get a lot of games next season, and that is a given here at Leverkusen,” said Brandt back in May.