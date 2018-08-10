5 ways Fred will make Manchester United better this season

Pratyush Chauhan

Manchester United new boy - Fred (l)

Fred was brought in from Shakhtar Donetsk early in the transfer window by Manchester United. He ended up being the only potential first team acquisition at the club.

He arrives after winning back to back titles in Ukraine's top league, and was an instrumental player for Shakhtar throughout last season.

Fred was an unused player in Brazil's World Cup squad. Hence United fans missed a chance to see him in action at the top level, and are eagerly waiting too see what he can offer the club.

Having joined up with the squad at the tail end of pre season, Fred is poised to start United's first game against Leicester in the absence of injured Matic and returning Pogba.

Here are the 5 ways Fred will help Man United be a better team this season.

#1 Tightening up the defence

Matic had majority of the defensive duty in midfield last season

Fred played as part of a midfield pivot primarily on the right for Shakhtar last season. He will be expected to perform the same duties playing as part of a midfield trio with Matic and Pogba, with Pogba possibly playing in the hole behind the striker at times.

While United already has Matic as a midfield enforcer, Fred is much more agile and an active presser of the ball. The Brazilian has great stamina which allows him to actively press the opposition for large periods of the game. He is also not short on getting a good tackle in when required.

This means Man United while defending will have a ball winner in Matic, whereas Fred will work on closing the spaces and chasing the ball.

With the addition of Pogba, the midfield trio will work to minimize the already sparse attacking chances that United allow on goal under Mourinho.

