5 ways Liverpool can beat Real Madrid and win the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid have a chance of rewriting history but there are ways by which Liverpool can stop Zidane's men and script their own tale.

Will the David and Goliath story repeat itself?

The stage is set. Kiev will play the hosts to the most anticipated match of the campaign. Liverpool play Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2017-18 season and it is safe to say that it surely doesn't get bigger than this.

Liverpool have stormed their way into the finals, courtesy of their dazzling front three which has oozed class against any opponent that came their way. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have pragmatically made their way into their third consecutive Champions League final.

Real Madrid can make it three in a row and thirteen overall with a win tomorrow night but in their way stand Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool - a side that has excelled beyond expectations and can be termed as the neutral's favourites.

But a squad that has 46 Champions League winning medals among them and a manager that can create history by making it three in a row deserve to be the favourites going into the final. In this piece, we will discuss the five ways Liverpool can adapt to beat Real Madrid and get the better of Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

#5 Exploiting the space left by Real Madrid's fullbacks

It may all depend on how Marcelo fares against Mo Salah

Let's start with the most obvious way that Liverpool can exploit Real Madrid. In Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the Reds have two of the most lethal wingers in world football. On the other hand, Dani Carvajal and Marcelo are two of the most effective fullbacks.

Zinedine Zidane likes to charge his fullbacks up the field and join them in the attack. Real Madrid's front three often get compact to create space for the fullbacks to overlap. Marcelo and Carvajal do that brilliantly but in doing so, leave a lot to be desired defensively.

The space vacated by the two fullbacks is often targeted by Real Madrid's opponents. The majority of the goals that Real Madrid concede arrive due to the acres of space available to the opposition wingers provided by the surging Madrid fullbacks. And inarguably, Liverpool are the most well-equipped team to take an advantage of this.

It is safe to say that Real Madrid's success against Liverpool hinges on the performance of Marcelo and Dani Carvajal.