5 Ways Manchester United Can Return To The Top Of The Premier League

Deku FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 623 // 30 Aug 2018, 20:42 IST

It has been a long time since Manchester United's Glory days

Manchester United is certainly one of the greatest teams in England’s history. However, will they remain the best given the disastrous manner in which they have been playing off-late? Ever since Sir Alex left, United are nothing more than a shadow of what the Reds once were. A club which boasts of legends like Sir Bobby Charlton, Wayne Rooney, George Best, and Eric Cantona has become a club where top players like Alexis Sanchez are earning a ridiculous amount of money and while not putting in the performances that are expected from them. Whatever happened to the once-great aura of the Red Devils?

The appointment of Jose Mourinho was supposed to be what would revive them, but so far, there has been nothing but disappointment. He did win them trophies, but the Premier League and Champions League both appear to be out of reach. Manchester United are a club that should be one of the favorites to win the EPL, and a club most European teams hope to avoid in the UEFA Champions League.

In this article, we look into 5 things Manchester United should do to get back to their glory days.

#1 It’s time for a New Manager:

It's time Mourinho said Goodbye

While there is no doubt Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world, his tenure hasn’t been what he promised it to be. In fact, it has been nowhere near the expectations of most fans. Moreover, Manchester United’s criticism is not limited to the results, it extends deep into the mentality and the playing style of the players. These two factors are what Mourinho is supposed to improve, and has clearly failed to do that. It certainly isn’t entirely his fault as the board has failed to sign his transfer targets as well.

Mourinho’s tactics aren’t working for United, and it’s time they bid him adieu. They can’t afford results like getting dismantled 0-3 in front of their own fans again and become just another average club. There are quality managers like Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte and Jorge Sampoali available on the market, who could start a positive change at Manchester United.

A new mentality and a change of tactics may be exactly what the Reds need to start the journey of rebuilding their glory. This is only possible if a new manager with a different outlook towards the game is given charge of the team.

