5 ways to know that you are a Barcelona fan

How to become the perfect Barcelona fan.

Messi is an idol to many

Being a fan is all about feeling a certain way for a certain team and the teams related to them. After all, at the end of the day, it is all about the feels.

At the turn of the decade, Barcelona were the team that dominated Europe. They won six trophies in 2009, dismantling teams left, right and centre. Even in 2015, the Catalans won the treble to assert their dominance. So it is only natural that a lot of Barcelona fans could be found during this period.

Obviously, there are certain criteria that must be fulfilled before one can be labelled a Barcelona fan and here are 5 of them…

#5 You love Lionel Messi

Let’s get the ball rolling from the beginning. There has been a significant increase in the number of Barcelona fans in the last decade, largely thanks to their glorious period under Pep Guardiola. Guardiola’s Barcelona surpassed Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team, of which the Spanish boss himself was a part.

And the best player on Guardiola’s team was Lionel Messi. While Xavi and Andres Iniesta were the midfield maestros, Messi was the crown jewel that shot Barcelona to glory. Even Real Madrid fans can’t help but agree that the Argentine is special and, deep down, wish that he played for their team.

His magical displays on the football pitch not only earned him fans, but also multiplied the number of Cules in the world. So, if you are someone who loves Messi with a passion, chances are that you are already a Barcelona fan, or may be one in the future.