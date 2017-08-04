5 weakest football players​

Footballers that are not known for their physical strength.

It doesn't take much to send David Silva to the ground

"Strength is life, weakness is death,” so goes the saying by the great Swami Vivekananda. The Indian scholar always preached the values of strength and how to avoid weakness by letting go of fragile thoughts.

However, weakness doesn’t always play out in a negative way. In football, they are two types of weak players: ones who are technically weak and the others who are physically weak. And this is a slideshow about the latter.

One of the most common phrases we are used to hearing is that a player with a small stature is unlikely to succeed in the Premier League. However, the performances of Spanish players in England have rubbished those claims – so it proves that physical weakness doesn’t equate to weakness as a player.

And here are five players who are physically weak…

#5 David Silva

Manchester City’s Arab project started to take shape after the signing of the former Valencia player. Before him, the first influx at the Etihad consisted of the likes of Jo, Robinho, Santa Cruz, Emmanuel Adebayor and so on – who, to be honest, weren’t world-beaters.

The arrival of David Silva marked the beginning of City’s dawn. Fondly known as Merlin for his magical abilities on the ball, the Spaniard is a bag of creativity and skill. In the zone between the D and the attacking centre-circle, there are few players better than him.

However, if there is one thing that he lacks, it is strength. The World Cup winner has a small stature and it doesn't take much force to send him sprawling. Despite that, he has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, opening the gates to a new era of Spanish revolution.