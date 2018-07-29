Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why Liverpool will NOT win the Premier League in 2018-19

Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
News
5.91K   //    29 Jul 2018, 16:24 IST

Liverpool, with 5 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 18 League titles, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups and 15 FA Community Shields, is one of the most decorated clubs in the world. They have a rich history and a plethora of legends who have walked through the halls of Anfield. Despite all this, they last won the league title in 1989-90 when it was not even called the Premier League. Their last major trophy was the FA Cup in 2005-06.

After last year’s fourth place finish and Champions League final loss at the hands of Real Madrid, they have significantly strengthened their squad with several great signings. Yet, 2018-19 will not be the year they win their first league title.

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Inexperience

Every title-winning squad, probably except for Leicester FC, are built on a core of proven winners. These are players who have already gone out there and won titles and cups and know what it takes to cross the finish line. Liverpool just don’t have enough of that. Jordan Henderson is a good player. He covers ground, does the legwork but he is not a winner. You look at the team sheet and look at the players one-by-one and you don’t see any proven winners.

Mo Salah has won one Swiss Super League with Basel in 2012-13. Alisson, Firmino, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Naby Keita, Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk haven’t won any major titles. Only players to have won titles are Sturridge, Shaqiri and Milner. Shaqiri was on the bench most of the time during the two Bundesliga title wins and Champions League win.

Milner is the only player to have won major titles while playing an important role, but he is 32 years old and isn’t expected to feature much the coming season. It also remains to be seen how quickly the new recruits will manage to adapt to the rigors and physicality of English football.

Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League
Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League
1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Premier League Teams
Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League at...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 signings in the Premier League so far
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Best XI without Manchester City players
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who can win Ballon d'Or in the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are genuine title...
RELATED STORY
Will 2018-19 be Liverpool's season?
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
5 contenders for the Premier League Manager of the season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us