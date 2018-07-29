Why Liverpool will NOT win the Premier League in 2018-19

Liverpool, with 5 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 18 League titles, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups and 15 FA Community Shields, is one of the most decorated clubs in the world. They have a rich history and a plethora of legends who have walked through the halls of Anfield. Despite all this, they last won the league title in 1989-90 when it was not even called the Premier League. Their last major trophy was the FA Cup in 2005-06.

After last year’s fourth place finish and Champions League final loss at the hands of Real Madrid, they have significantly strengthened their squad with several great signings. Yet, 2018-19 will not be the year they win their first league title.

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Inexperience

Every title-winning squad, probably except for Leicester FC, are built on a core of proven winners. These are players who have already gone out there and won titles and cups and know what it takes to cross the finish line. Liverpool just don’t have enough of that. Jordan Henderson is a good player. He covers ground, does the legwork but he is not a winner. You look at the team sheet and look at the players one-by-one and you don’t see any proven winners.

Mo Salah has won one Swiss Super League with Basel in 2012-13. Alisson, Firmino, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Naby Keita, Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk haven’t won any major titles. Only players to have won titles are Sturridge, Shaqiri and Milner. Shaqiri was on the bench most of the time during the two Bundesliga title wins and Champions League win.

Milner is the only player to have won major titles while playing an important role, but he is 32 years old and isn’t expected to feature much the coming season. It also remains to be seen how quickly the new recruits will manage to adapt to the rigors and physicality of English football.

Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League

