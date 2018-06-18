5 Wingers Manchester United could target this Summer

United should look to pick one of these players this summer

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. The club is by far the most popular club in the world but their performance ever since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson has been disappointing.

The team has struggled with their managers chopping and changing them in regular intervals-something which no Manchester United fan is used. Things have slightly become better with Mourinho in charge of the team but the club still has a number of areas to work on.

The most important area where the team is lacking is the absence of creative midfielders. The Wingers in Manchester United have not performed to their best and this article takes a look at the options which Manchester United have for that position

#5) Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is one of the best young talents in the world at present. He has been hailed as the future of Real Madrid and the club has rejected some enormous bids from Premier League clubs like Chelsea which indicates the trust that the club has on this young lad.

While Real Madrid has rejected the bid of Chelsea, Manchester United-Real Madrid deal is a totally different proposition as the Reds have Real Madrid's long-term target in De Gea and in case De Gea decides to leave Manchester they can use him to get Asensio in Old Trafford

Asensio's signing will be a huge coup for United as he is a phenomenally talented player and is one of the brightest stars in the making. He is a creative player and has the ability to score some phenomenal goals. His release clause will be a nightmare for United but with the look of things Manchester United is ready to shell out huge money to bring a superstar to the club and they might be more than happy to land a potential future Ballon d'Or winner in their club