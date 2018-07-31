Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 World-class but ineffective signings for Manchester United

Yash Vijay
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.53K   //    31 Jul 2018, 10:37 IST

Manchester United FC v SC Braga - UEFA Champions League
Manchester United FC v SC Braga - UEFA Champions League

The transfer season is going on and the rumors have started coming in for all the big name signings. Being associated to baseless transfer rumors is one such cursed luck for Manchester United.

They get connected to each and every unsettled player at any club around the globe. Playing for Manchester United is considered to be a dream come true by many players.

There have been many players who have been given the chance to play for United but they have wasted this 'once in a lifetime' opportunity with their lackluster performances, recurring injuries or maybe personal circumstances.

Here is a list of few world class players who were great at other clubs (or still doing great) but just could not perform in accordance to their lofty standards during their time while Manchester United.

#5. Juan Sebastian Veron


Veron Press Conf X
Juan Sebastian Veron scored 11 goals in 82 games during his 2 years at United
Sir Alex Ferguson blasted the media persons who were criticising Veron, in his own style:
"On you go. I'm no fu****g talking to you. He's a fu****g great player. You are fu****g idiots."

Such was the buzz of Veron's arrival at the Theatre of Dreams.

Veron was a highly talented superstar who joined United from Lazio. Named as the next big thing in football, he was introduced to a very well established United midfield at the time. But he never really could adapt to the pace of premier league and was sold of to Chelsea two years later.

Sir Alex later on went on to tell his side of Veron's failure in his autobiography stating that the player never really made an effort with the other players, was difficult to manage because of his flamboyant attitude and the fact that he refused to learn English.

He was such a talented acquisition, that had it worked, it would have allowed United to reach levels which they were only able to achieve 5-6 years later with Ronaldo.

