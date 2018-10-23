×
5 world class football players who have played other sports

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17   //    23 Oct 2018, 15:49 IST

Ferdinand took up boxing professionally
Ferdinand took up boxing professionally

It is no surprise that there have been multi-sports athletes all over the world. From the likes of Usain Bolt to Conor Mcgregor, professional athletes have made sure that they discover what every sport has to offer. In the world of football, however, things tend to become difficult even after retirement, as injuries and physical limitations do have an impact.

However, some of these world class athletes, who have actually attempted other sports, come with a huge surprise. Not many people expected them to actually play a different sport, as this particular game happens to be an extremely demanding prowess.

But there are some of these talents who have made sure that they too discover the aspects of what other sports feel like. Most of us may think that it would simply be a non-professional hobby, but these 5 athletes have actually attempted the other sports professionally.

#5 Jerzy Dudek - Motor racing

Before football, Dudek wanted to pursue a career in go-cart racing
Before football, Dudek wanted to pursue a career in go-cart racing

One of the 'core' players in Liverpool's 2005 Champions League victory, Dudek made sure that none of the AC Milan players found a way past him into the goal. His unbelievable reflexes and leadership qualities earned him a lot of attraction from Real Madrid, for whom he was signed immediately after the finals of 2005. Despite not being in Rafa Benitez's plans, Dudek was a fan favourite, and his move was considered as being an extremely controversial prospect.

A fact that isn't known by many is that the former Liverpool goalkeeper actually wanted to pursue a career in motor racing before football. However, after his retirement in 2013, Dudek is exactly doing what he always wanted, competing in endurance races, where he literally drives cars for 24 hours straight.

“Motor racing was my passion before football,” he told LFCTV last year. “I raced go-karts but of course that stopped when I became a professional footballer. When I quit football I also missed the adrenaline you got from playing."
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Fetching more content...
