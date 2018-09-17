5 world-class football players who have lost their charisma

Despite his recent performances, the German has lost his 'appeal'

They were once considered as the future, or probably the possible contenders for the Balon d'Or, but with time their tenure as being some of the best players of their own position faded into oblivion. Not too long ago did they exist as some of the most promising talents in the world. Winning trophies for their teams in a much consistent fashion, they have only gone down in the history books as 'good players'.

Of course, we remember most of them as our own childhood idols or as the legendary names behind our football jerseys. From the likes of Ronaldinho, who was once considered one of the best in the world, and arguably the greatest of all time, to the very recent ones in the form of Angel Di Maria, who is yet another player lying in the middle of nowhere.

With unbelievable careers both in the past and in the present, these 'dark horses' of football haven't really been something to talk about in very recent times. As time fades away, so does their legacy.

Here are our top picks for 5 world-class players who were once considered as the 'future' of the sport.

#5 Arda Turan

Once considered a 'threat', Turan has lost his confidence in many ways.

The Turkish International led his extremely composed Atletico Madrid side to the 2013/14 La Liga title, Breaking the stalemate between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and being one of the most fierce attacking midfielders in the world. In 2013, he was ranked by the Guardian as #36 in the top 50 greatest footballers of all time, leaving behind the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata at that point in time. The attacking midfielder was considered as one of the greatest threats that the Atletico Madrid side had to offer, as his extremely possessive yet 'composed' style of play allowed his teammates to lift off their worries as playmakers.

After leaving to Barcelona in 2015, Turan, as well as Barcelona's expectation went up extremely high, as Luis Enrique had bargained a deal for one of the most technical football players in the world. To everybody's surprise, the Turkish turned out to be a disappointment. With only 36 appearances over a brief period of 3 years, the former Atletico Madrid powerhouse was seeing nothing more than just the bench. With injuries piling up in his CV, and with very little to brag about, Turan left Barcelona for the Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on loan from Barcelona at the start of the 2018/19 season.

