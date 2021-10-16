5 world-class players Barcelona almost signed

Notwithstanding their current turmoils, Barcelona remain one of the most attractive destinations for the biggest superstars in the game. The Blaugrana have succeeded in luring many world-class players to Camp Nou over the last few years. The likes of Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann are some of the notable examples in this regard.

Despite their success in pulling off big-name transfers, Barcelona also have a history of high-profile near misses. The last few years have seen Barcelona getting close to securing the services of world-class superstars, only to miss out on them at the last minute due to various reasons.

From unbeatable defenders to highly talented midfielders and unstoppable forwards, here's a look at five world-class players Barcelona almost signed during the last few years:

#5 Vincent Kompany

Barcelona tried to sign Vicent Kompany on many occasions.

Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany is one of the highly rated players who almost switched to Barcelona. The defender caught the eye of the Blaugrana with his brilliant displays for German outfit Hamburger SV between 2006 and 2008.

Squawka Football @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2008, Man City signed Vincent Kompany from Hamburg for just £6m.◉ 360 appearances

◉ 20 goals

◉ 12 trophies A club legend. 🔵 ON THIS DAY: In 2008, Man City signed Vincent Kompany from Hamburg for just £6m.◉ 360 appearances

◉ 20 goals

◉ 12 trophies A club legend. 🔵 https://t.co/0ajaQeCi1G

Barcelona reportedly made an approach to lure him out of the Bundesliga in the summer of 2008, but were outpaced by Manchester City. Even after that, the Blaugrana attempted to sign Kompany on a few occasions during his spell at the Etihad.

The Belgian opened up about Barcelona's interest during an interview in 2014 saying:

"I’ve been close a few times to signing for the club (Barcelona); there was contact. But in recent times, I can officially assure you there has not been anything that I know of."

#4 Juan Mata

The midfielder would've been a perfect fit in the Blaugrana's system.

Juan Mata has made a name for himself as one of the finest ball-playing midfielders in Europe in the last few years. Considering his vision, impeccable passing and technical abilities, it is only natural that a club like Barcelona would show interest in securing his services.

The Blaugrana indeed tried to sign the Spaniard on multiple occasions during his career. After impressing with Valencia in the early phase of his career, Mata was linked with a switch to Camp Nou. But he ended up joining Chelsea, instead, in the summer of 2011.

Barcelona also tried to sign Mata during his spell at Stamford Bridge, but failed to do so. The Spaniard ended up leaving the Blues for Manchester United in 2014. He has been at Old Trafford since then, making 274 appearances and bagging 51 goals and 47 assists across competitions.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav