5 world-class players Liverpool almost signed in the past

Liverpool's recent successes and easily recognizable team spirit have elevated Anfield's status as a potential home for world stars. However, manager Jurgen Klopp has hardly signed an expensive player since Alisson's arrival in the 2018-19 season.

It was a short two-year period that saw Liverpool sign a good number of their brilliant starting XI. During that time, the German manager spent over €300 million revamping the squad.

His purchases of Virgil van Dijk, Allison Becker and Naby Keita individually broke Liverpool's previous transfer record when they signed Christian Benteke in 2015 (£32.5 million).

The Reds have recently added a number of trophies to their cabinet. This includes a Premier League title in 2020 and a Champions League title in 2019. Hence, it might come as a surprise that the Reds' only signing this season was Ibrahima Konate.

Many Kopites have complained about Liverpool's constant lack of transfer activity. However, many more have argued that Jurgen Klopp's insistence on team stability and spirit is more important than just purchasing players.

The higher-ups at Liverpool might be quiet on the transfer market front these days, but it wasn't always like this. The Reds once tried to garner some stars in previous transfer windows, including Loic Remy in 2014 and Gareth Barry in 2008.

Five world-class players Liverpool almost signed in the past

#5 Dele Alli | Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

For a player who was once touted as the next Steven Gerrard, it made sense that Liverpool had their sights set on the current Tottenham star. This was back in 2015 when he was still playing for MK Dons.

Dele Alli had taken the lower leagues by storm, establishing himself as a brilliant midfielder. He garnered the interest of former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers was keen on bringing the star to Anfield, but Alli's wage demands were too high for the club to agree on. Liverpool notably viewed him as a U-21 player, rather than a first-team star, and they weren't willing to budge on the wage front. Tottenham, of course, took a chance with the star who hasn't looked back since.

#4 Gabriel Heinze | Argentine legend

Argentina v Nigeria: Group B - 2010 FIFA World Cup

The Argentine defender notably played for Manchester United and Real Madrid during the course of his career. But Liverpool were itching to get Gabriel Heinze to Anfield too. The Reds were very close to signing him from Man United. But the higher-ups at Old Trafford weren't keen on letting the star go to a rival club in the Premier League.

The issue, which caused dramatic headlines and even ended up at a tribunal, saw Heinze's potential transfer to Anfield turned upside down. Manchester United eventually sold the star to Real Madrid. Meanwhile Liverpool had to make do with Emiliano Insua, who they signed on a permanent deal as Heinze's replacement.

