5 world-class players Liverpool missed out on

Liverpool are the second-most successful team in England. The Merseysiders were especially one of the most successful teams before the Premier League era. Sadly, the Reds eventually started failing to live up to their reputation of being the 'favorites'.

After winning their last major title in 1990, Liverpool entered a drought. Their thirst for the Premier League title wasn't quenched until 2020 under manager Jurgen Klopp. The 19-time English league champions are back to being one of the most formidable sides.

Despite failing to register any trophy, Liverpool have always been a dream club for many. They have housed some of the best players from around Europe. This includes the likes of Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, Alvaro Arbeloa and Mohamed Salah.

However, there were many whom the club wished to sign but couldn't get through. Let's take a look at five such players:

#5 Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez chose Arsenal as he preferred living in London

The 2013-14 season has to be one of the most memorable seasons for Liverpool and its supporters. Under Brendan Rodgers' management, the club came very close to securing the league title but eventually had to bite the dust. They lost out to Manchester City by just two points.

Liverpool's Luis Suarez was in firing form that season and carried the club all the way to the top. He scored 31 goals and made 17 assists in 33 games in the Premier League that season. His extraordinary form has to be the reason why Barcelona signed the Uruguayan even when he was facing a ban. Suarez was serving a suspension following a biting incident.

His departure put forth a big gap in front of Liverpool to fill and their best hope back then was Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international had a lot of competition at Camp Nou in the form of Lionel Messi, Neymar and the new arrival Suarez. The move would have been ideal for both.

Sanchez eventually chose Arsenal as he preferred to live in London over Merseyside.

#4 Timo Werner

Werner joined Chelsea but failed to replicate his RB Leipzig days

Timo Werner's name achieved new heights during his RB Leipzig days. In his last season (2019-20) at the German club, Werner amassed 34 goals from 45 matches in all competitions. Many clubs wanted this prolific striker but Klopp was most adamant in roping in his compatriot.

But the presence of the Merseysiders' lethal trio of Roberto Firmino, Salah and Sadio Mane was a big hurdle for him. The case was also considered by LFC coach Klopp, who couldn't assure Werner a permanent spot.

Werner eventually joined Chelsea but failed to replicate his RB Leipzig days.

#3 Nemanja Vidic

Liverpool talks were on until Vidic received an offer from Manchester United

It is always interesting to have Manchester United and Liverpool in the headlines. The two clubs boast one of the most intense and aged rivalries in the history of football. The same has stopped many players from switching sides as the repercussions would have been massive.

With so much rivalry around, what if one of Manchester United's legends was almost set to become a Liverpool player? Interesting, right? We were about to witness one such exciting saga when United legend Nemanja Vidic almost became a Liverpool player.

Vidic formed a formidable pairing with Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford. The pair are considered one of the best ever in the history of the game. The same would have never happened if Vidic had joined the Reds. The Serbian international was approached by then Reds manager Rafa Benitez while he was still a Spartak Moscow player.

Premier League @premierleague



Nemanja Vidic epitomised the fighting spirit of



#PLHallOfFame A throwback centre-half as hard as nailsNemanja Vidic epitomised the fighting spirit of @ManUtd , where he won 5 Premier League titles and 2 Player of the Season awards with his defensive mastery A throwback centre-half as hard as nails 🔨Nemanja Vidic epitomised the fighting spirit of @ManUtd, where he won 5 Premier League titles and 2 Player of the Season awards with his defensive mastery#PLHallOfFame

The talks were on until Vidic received an offer from Manchester United. The deal was sealed right away and the rest is history!

#2 Dani Alves

Rafa Benitez made an attempt to bring Dani Alves to Anfield in 2006

Dani Alves is undoubtedly one of the most talented fullbacks the game has ever seen. His long tenure at Camp Nou has earned him world-wide fame and also tons of trophies. Alves is the player (active) with the highest number of trophies.

The Barcelona legend has played for numerous reputed clubs including Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. However, the Brazilian defender could never ply his trade in the EPL but did come close to achieving that feat in 2006.

After Sevilla's 4-0 win over Middlesbrough in the 2006 UEFA Cup final, Alves saw himself out of contract. His pricetag was set just at £8 million and Liverpool boss Benitez made an attempt to bring him to Anfield.

The deal broke midway as Benitez tried to reduce the fee even further. Alves extended his stay at Sevilla for two more seasons and later joined Barcelona. The decision worked just fine for the Brazilian.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Then-Liverpool assistant coach Phil Thompson traveled to Lisbon for Cristiano

If you are one of the best players in the world, you will naturally be on the 'want list' of many. Such is the story in Cristiano Ronaldo's case.

Back in 2003, Ronaldo's name was reaching far and wide. The Portuguese was playing for Sporting CP at the time. Then-Liverpool assistant coach Phil Thompson traveled to Lisbon to bring the talented teenager to Anfield. However, the visit did not turn out to be fruitful as the club felt the fee demanded was too much for a teenager.

GOAL @goal



Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier explains why the deal fell through Cristiano Ronaldo could have signed for Liverpool instead of Man Utd as a youngster 🤯Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier explains why the deal fell through Cristiano Ronaldo could have signed for Liverpool instead of Man Utd as a youngster 🤯Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier explains why the deal fell through 👇 https://t.co/Z6aMeK3dQw

A few days later, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Reds' arch-rivals Manchester United.

