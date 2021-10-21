5 world-class players Real Madrid almost signed in the past

Real Madrid broke the record for the most expensive transfer in football history twice within the last 12 years - luring Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to the Santiago Bernabeu - for €96 million and €100 million respectively. They also splashed mammoth figures on the likes of James Rodriguez and Eden Hazard. That is how far Los Blancos can go when it comes to signing world-class players.

Despite their reputation as the home of the biggest superstars in the game, things have not always gone Real Madrid's way. In fact, there have been multiple occasions over the years in which the Spanish giants moved close to acquiring some elite footballers but failed to make it happen owing to various reasons.

In line with that, we've decided to compile a list of five world-class players Real Madrid almost signed in the past. They are as follows:

#5 David Villa

Real Madrid tried to sign David Villa from Valencia

David Villa was a huge force to reckon with during his days as a Valencia player. Almost all the top-rated clubs in La Liga showed interest in luring him from the Mestalla Stadium.

Real Madrid were one of the frontrunners in the race for the attacker's signature. Villa looked set to complete a swoop to the Santiago Bernabeu and was offered a contract, but things broke down in the final minutes as Valencia reportedly requested more money.

Footy Humour @FootyHumour 2013: David Villa moves from FC Barcelona to Atlético de Madrid for €5M and wins La Liga in the same season.2020: Luis Suarez moves from FC Barcelona to Atlético de Madrid for €5M and wins La Liga in the same season.Barca need to stop selling strikers to Atletico. 😂😭😂 2013: David Villa moves from FC Barcelona to Atlético de Madrid for €5M and wins La Liga in the same season.2020: Luis Suarez moves from FC Barcelona to Atlético de Madrid for €5M and wins La Liga in the same season.Barca need to stop selling strikers to Atletico. 😂😭😂 https://t.co/2cEffJEMF0

The Spaniard eventually joined Los Blancos' arch-rivals Barcelona in a deal worth €40 million in the summer of 2010. He spent three successful years with the Catalan giants, bagging 48 goals and 23 assists before leaving for Atletico Madrid in 2013.

#4 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is still on Real Madrid's radar

It is an open secret that Real Madrid have had a long-term interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been on the club's radar for several years, with former Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane admitting in an interview in 2016 that he tried to lure the midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He [Pogba] could have come," Zidane replied after being asked about his interest in the 28-year-old.

Sun Sport @SunSport Pogba back on Real Madrid's radar with Man Utd star's contract soon running out thesun.co.uk/sport/16406610… Pogba back on Real Madrid's radar with Man Utd star's contract soon running out thesun.co.uk/sport/16406610…

"There were conversations to try and sign him but it didn't go ahead," the French tactician added.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid haven't given up on their chances of signing Pogba. As it stands, the La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on the midfielder, whose current contract with Manchester United runs out at the end of the season.

