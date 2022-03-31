If kept courtesy out of context, no one really knows why Tottenham Hotspur gets to be inside the Premier League's Big Six. The London-based club last won the domestic title in 1960. Their most recent silverware collection goes back to the 2008 League Cup (now, EFL).

Despite having reputed coaches and some of the finest talents within the squad, Spurs could never really create something impactful out of it. This fact comes of quite saddening for players like Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, who deserve better.

Nevertheless, the appointment of established manager Antonio Conte is providing Spurs supporters with new hope. As of now, he is fighting with his team for fourth place. Spurs can barely boast long-term players and many left after outgrowing the club. Gareth Bale and Luka Modric are the best examples.

In the wake of achieving trophies and glory, Spurs have tried to get hold of numerous players. In this article, let's take a look at some of those players.

5 world-class players Tottenham Hotspur missed out on.

#5 Rivaldo

Rivaldo chose AC Milan over Tottenham Hotspur

After comprehensively securing the 2002 World Cup, the Brazilian players enjoyed god-like status within the football community. Rivaldo was one of their star performers throughout the campaign. The Brazilian, who turned 30 that year, was on the verge of ending his Barcelona contract.

Seeing the opportunity, Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy traveled to Spain to meet Rivaldo in person. Daniel Levy did his best to persuade Rivaldo into joining the London outfit as a free agent.

Rivaldo eventually joined AC Milan but expressed his delight in being approached by Tottenham Hotspur. The presence of Glenn Hoddle, Tottenham's coach at the time, was enough for Rivaldo to consider moving to London. Rather, the Brazilian chose an established club and traveled to Italy.

#4 Raul

If it wasn't for the sacking of Juande Ramos, Raul would have joined Spurs

Raul never felt the need to consider any other offer throughout his Real Madrid career as he was a core part of the club. The Spaniard ascended through the youth ranks and later ended up as the captain of the very team that once nurtured him.

As he was getting closer to leaving Real Madrid, Raul had a meeting arranged with then-Tottenham Hotspur boss Juande Ramos and mutual friend and agent Gines Carvajal. Raul was almost certain to join Spurs but a sudden sacking of Juande Ramos hindered the proceedings.

Harry Redknapp was appointed Spurs boss and dismissed Raul's move despite the Spaniard being linked to the London team. Redknapp revealed that Raul was well outside the Spurs' budget.

Raúl González Blanco @RaulGonzalez 🏻 I would like to thank @SpursOfficial and their technical staff for their great reception. It was a pleasure to share one day with you guys! I would like to thank @SpursOfficial and their technical staff for their great reception. It was a pleasure to share one day with you guys!⚽️🙌🏻 https://t.co/mw3FlLpXXA

#3 Andrey Arshavin

Arshavin was almost certain to join Arsenal's rival — Spurs, in 2009

Russian attacker Andrey Arshavin played four full seasons at Arsenal and amassed 144 appearances across all competitions. Arshavin's career was at its peak during his Zenit days and the same earned him interest from top Premier League clubs.

Arshavin was revealed to have met with then-Tottenham Hotspur gaffer Juande Ramos to discuss a potential move during the 2009 January window. The Russian said he was never against the Spurs move and if it was down to him, the move would have materialized long ago.

In a surprising turnaround of events, Andrey Arshavin joined rivals Arsenal the same season. He returned to his former club as a loanee in 2012 and switched permanently the following season.

#2 Christian Pulisic

Spurs failed on signing Christian Pulisic in 2019

From being a talented youngster at Borussia Dortmund, Christian Pulisic is now the poster boy for USMNT. Unsurprisingly, that's what Dortmund does, right? Pick up a talented youngster, provide him with a launchpad and watch him fly.

By the end of the 2018-19 season, the American had outgrown his team and was looking for a bigger club that could accommodate him. He joined Chelsea for an estimated £58 million and is now one of the most valued players at Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea's city rivals Tottenham Hotspur was in pursuit of the American as well. Spurs were keen on signing the playmaker but the price tag was too hefty for them. The talks didn't progress and Pulisic joined The Blues instead.

#1 Jack Grealish

Spurs' £25 million offer for Grealish was rejected by Aston Villa in 2018

In simple words — Jack Grealish did not join Spurs as the London-based club did not have enough funds. Now, to elaborate, this shouldn't be the first time Spurs have lost out on signing a player due to financial woes! The club is often slammed as 'over-ambitious' by its haters for pursuing players well above their kitty.

Jack Grealish is one such and most recent player to have missed out on signing for Tottenham Hotspur due to the aforementioned reason. In the summer of 2018, Spurs expected to capitalize on Aston Villa's financial distress and sign Jack Grealish at a cheap rate.

However, things didn't work as per their plan as Villa recovered from their financial burden and Grealish stayed put. Three years later, he moved to City and helped Aston Villa earn £100 million.

Sam Wallace @SamWallaceTel Tottenham Hotspur have made a £25 million bid for Jack Grealish tonight & are awaiting a response from Aston Villa. More @TeleFootball Tottenham Hotspur have made a £25 million bid for Jack Grealish tonight & are awaiting a response from Aston Villa. More @TeleFootball

