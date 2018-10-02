5 world-class players you didn't know are still playing

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 991 // 02 Oct 2018, 23:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Spanish legend Xavi Hernandez, who currently plays for Al Sadd SC in Qatar

Growing up as football fans, we have seen these faces as some of the most accomplished footballers playing for their clubs or winning honors at the International level, proving to be a world-class prowess. From the likes of Andres Iniesta, who continues to display his skills all the way in Japan, to Didier Drogba, who is strong enough to continue for the American side Phoenix Rising, our idols have never disappointed us, and are going on strong enough.

For some, they may have had their share of controversies and lack of game time and in some cases, a season-long goal drought. But that would not change the fact that they have always given 100% in order to entertain us and make sure that we stick to our seats. Our selection of the five football players that we may have forgotten, but are still trying their level best to play the game as much as possible, as their love for the sport gets them to wake up every single morning and go for training, and later go for the game will make all of us realise that one thing that we as football fans forget: Always remember the our heroes.

#5 Rafael van der Vaart - Esbjerg fB

Remember the 2008 Real Madrid squad? the Dutchmen was the first choice.

He was once considered as one of the most promising talents back in the mid-2000s; From Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur to very recently joining the Danish side Esbjerg fB, van der Vaart is surely a veteran of the sport who has a lot left in his tank. An attacking midfielder of top quality, the former Dutch International was the reason behind the famous semi-final victory against Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

With almost 140 goals in his entire career, it wouldn't really be right to say that the number 10 has been on a goal drought for a very long time, but that is the ultimate reason why his blooming career was cut short, as poor performances at the top level have had a toll on his style of play.

1 / 5 NEXT