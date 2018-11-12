5 World-Class Players who are woefully out of form currently

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Football is the ultimate team game. Unless everyone is on the same wavelength, teams find it tough to grind out results and eventually titles. Yet, having a couple of players with the ‘X-Factor’ and the ability to tilt the game in a jiffy doesn’t hurt.

Across the globe, there are numerous players who qualify to be included in the ‘world-class’ bracket. These players are those that turn up when the chips are down and emerge as the difference maker more often than not.

However, as is the norm with every sport, these players also go through sparkling purple patches while enduring a few grey ones along the way. Yet, the ability they hold in reserve helps them tide over the dark clouds easier than most.

Through this article, we would look at such world-class players who have hit a rocky road recently and represent players who are woefully out of form.

Without further ado, here are the 5 world class players who are enduring a rough patch currently:

#5 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Modric has looked jaded

The Croatian had a sensational 2017-18 season as he powered Real Madrid to an unprecedented 3rd successive Champions League crown while also dragging Croatia to the World Cup finals. However, this season, he has looked a pale shadow of the figure that inspired his sides to success.

Modric has visibly looked tired and exhausted since the season started. He was an ever-present for his club and country, which meant he played tons of games throughout the entirety of the season. A jaded Modric looking up to the heavens for inspiration has been an unfamiliarly common sight this term.

Modric’s loss of form and Real Madrid’s struggles are hardly any coincidence. The midfielder that generally makes Madrid tick is facing his own race against time to reclaim the form of last season.

Though the Croatian has all the ingredients to turn around his fortunes in the blink of an eye, he represents a player woefully out of form currently.

