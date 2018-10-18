5 world-class players who failed to win any silverware in their careers

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.20K // 18 Oct 2018, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jermaine Defoe has won no medal as a testament to his goalscoring abilities

Over the years, football has been blessed with a number of legends. These big names have attained a status thanks to their endless list of achievements in their respective glorious careers.

However, not every top player is destined to win the medals that his talents actually deserve. Some footballers lose out on trophies thanks to their tough luck, while some stay deprived of trophies because of not joining the appropriate clubs that suit their potential.

As a result, these footballers have never had the privilege of knowing the taste of silverware or decorating their trophy room that stands as a testimony to a player's talents.

On that note, let's have a look at 5 such players who were blessed with world-class abilities, but failed to win the titles they actually deserved:

#5 Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore won no silverware despite being a top-notch footballer in his prime

Stan Collymore was downright unplayable in his prime when he was at the height of his powers. He is regarded as one of the greatest forwards ever to grace the Premier League, but his numbers do little to encompass his quality as a striker.

Liverpool was the biggest club he played for. He also had spells at Nottingham Forest, Leicester, Bradford, Aston Villa, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Southend United.

Collymore came closest to winning a title in the1996 FA Cup final when Liverpool faced Manchester United, only to notch a runners-up medal at the end of 90 minutes. He was at Leicester City when they clinched the League Cup in 2000, but was unfortunately cup-tied.

Known as one of the best goalscorers in the history of Liverpool and the Premier League, he won just one personal accolade throughout his career: the Premier League Player of the Month award for January in 1996.

1 / 5 NEXT