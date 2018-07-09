Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 World Cup Stars You Didn't Know Were Still Playing In MLS

Andrew Pollard
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.36K   //    09 Jul 2018, 03:24 IST

Spain's striker David Villa (2ndL) kisse
Spain's striker David Villa

For years, Major League Soccer has been seen as a league where big-name players go towards the twilight of their career before eventually calling it a day and hanging up their boots for good. More and more, though, recent years have seen talents in the prime of their career heading to MLS.

If you’re not one of those who follows MLS on a regular basis, however, you may not be aware of some of the top-tier World Cup talents of yesteryear who are still playing week-to-week over in the US’ top division.

With that in mind, here are five huge World Cup stars who you may not be aware are still turning out in Major League Soccer:

#5 Clint Dempsey

Seattle Sounders v Colorado Rapids
Seattle Sounders v Colorado Rapids

When it comes to the royalty of United States soccer, Clint Dempsey is right up there as one of the very best players ever produced by the USA. In an international career that began in 2004, Dempsey is the fourth most-capped American in history (with 141 appearances) and the nation’s all-time top goalscorer (with 57 goals). In terms of World Cups, the ever-busy Dempsey has appeared in three editions of world football's biggest tournament, and he has the record as being the only American to score in three separate World Cups.

Even those who aren’t big followers of Major League Soccer will be well aware of Dempsey’s status as an icon of US soccer, and he also made a splash in the English Premier League with Fulham and Tottenham. Chances are you may even be pretty aware that Dempsey departed Spurs for MLS and the Seattle Sounders. But were you in the know that he’s still turning out for the Sounders to this very day?

Now aged 35, the fiery Texan is still a powerful presence for his side, as highlighted in his thirteen appearances for the Seattle Sounders so far this season.



Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Germany Football Spain Football David Villa Bastian Schweinsteiger Greatest Footballers of All Time Iconic World Cup Moments FIFA World Cup Squads
