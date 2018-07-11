5 World Cup stars who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid

After months of interminable speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus for a fee in the region of £99.2 million has been confirmed.

The much-awaited transfer was announced by Real Madrid's official website and generated headlines across the globe like no other.

In consequence, the Portuguese megastar has put an end to his nine-year successful stint at Real Madrid over the course of which he broke a host of records. Cristiano Ronaldo racked up 451 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos and also inspired them to innumerable titles in the process.

The news of a potential transfer was gaining serious traction after Ronaldo dropped a bombshell post Real Madrid's Champions League three-peat.

It was very nice to be in Madrid. In the next few days, I will give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side.

Having said that, the all-important FIFA World Cup 2018 is also in full swing with the semi-finals of the tournament yet to be played.

Real Madrid's president - Florentino Pérez, has a penchant for signing World Cup standouts as evidenced by the acquisitions of Mesut Ozil and James Rodriguez in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

On that note, here are 5 World Cup stars who boast the potential to step into Cristiano Ronaldo's massive shoes at Real Madrid.

#5 Hirving Lozano

Chucky!

Even though Mexico failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament, they did produce one of the biggest breakout stars of the tournament - Hirving Lozano. The 22-year-old starlet was an instrumental figure in Mexico's qualification from Group F, which comprised the likes of Germany, Sweden and South Korea apart from El Tri.

Lozano not only scored his career-defining winner against Germany but also set up Javier Hernández's decisive goal against South Korea. With his back-to-back sensational performances in the World Cup, the PSV Eindhoven star has emerged as a hot property in the ongoing transfer window.

Lozano is a player who has got all the tools to be counted as a classic inverted winger. He is a fleet-footed forward possessing great power in his right foot, enabling him to leather the ball into the back of the net after cutting in from the left flank. On top of that, he can also feed neat assists to center-forwards, a quality substantiated by his assist against South Korea.