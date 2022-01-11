5 worst January signings in Liverpool history

Liverpool seem to be one of many Premier League clubs with little to no activity in the ongoing January transfer window.

While most marquee signings take place in the summer transfer window, Liverpool have signed some big names in January. From Virgil van Dijk to Luis Suarez, many current and former superstars were purchased by Liverpool in January. However, not all their January signings have been successful.

Players signed in January are often brought in to act as backups for departed or injured players. Although players brought in January play a small role in their first season, they are usually forgotten figures come the summer transfer window.

The winter transfer window comes in the middle of the season and is shorter than the one in the summer. So it is difficult to convince players to change clubs in January. Hence, clubs, including Liverpool, tend to make poor decisions while finding alternatives.

On that note, here’s a look at the five worst January signings made by Liverpool over the years:

#5 Scott Carson (Champions League winner with Liverpool)

The 36-year-old goalkeeper played second fiddle to Jerzy Dudek during the mid-2000s. Scott Carson never really made an impact during his time with Liverpool, playing only nine times for them.

Surprisingly, Carson is a Champions League and Premier League winner. He won the UEFA Champions League with the Reds during his first year at the club (2005). He currently earns his bread at Manchester City, where he has won a Premier League medal.

Carson won’t be remembered for his time at Liverpool or Manchester City. However, he will be glad to have been part of Champions League and Premier League-winning teams.

#4 Ben Davies

Ben Davies didn’t play a single game for Liverpool.

Ben Davies was signed as a backup player in last season’s January window. With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip out injured, Liverpool were extremely light in central defence, so Klopp signed Preston’s Davies as cover.

He was a key player at Preston, and was keen to impress in the Premier League. However, the Englishman never got to showcase his talents at Anfield, as he never played a game for the club.

With the signing of Ibrahima Konate and all other centre-backs fit again, Ben Davies is essentially Liverpool’s sixth or seventh-choice centre-back currently. He has been loaned out to Sheffield United.

