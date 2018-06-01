5 worst matches for Zinedine Zidane as manager of Real Madrid

Zidane will definitely want to forget these games.

Parth Athale ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 03:21 IST

Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager quite unexpectedly

Talk about the unexpected. Zinedine Zidane announced his departure from Real Madrid today, and it was totally out of the blue. He lead Los Blancos to three Champions League titles, one La Liga and five other trophies in less than three years. And then resigned? That's not how it works Zizou.

His decision has surprised everyone but now the plaudits are rolling on and deservedly so. The Frenchman was brilliant at the Santiago Bernabeu and only a few can match his trophy haul.

However, hidden beneath the numerous victorious nights are some nights Zidane would like to forget. He endured some bad games as a coach arguably due to some tactical naivety. For all his success, critics have pointed out his inadept tactical nous on some occasions.

On that note, here are 5 moments during his tenure Zidane would like to forget.

#5 Levante 2-2 Real Madrid, 2018

Distraught Real Madrid players post match

Real Madrid could manage only a third-place finish this term in the La Liga. The Champions League winners finished with a 17-point deficit to eternal rivals and eventual winners Barcelona.

This game was yet another nail in the coffin of Real's faltering domestic campaign. The reigning champions were already 15 points behind leaders Barcelona at this point.

The game was on terms for a large part, then Isco scored late on to put his side ahead. However, Levante replied, netting a late equaliser to punish Real. Zidane's decision to take off Cristiano Ronaldo for Asensio was questioned as they dropped points yet again.

The Spanish media believed that Zidane could receive the sack, as a round of 16 tie with PSG loomed nearby and Real were lacking confidence and belief. In hindsight, this may sound overblown but at the time it was an uncomfortable time for Zidane.