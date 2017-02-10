5 of the worst strikers in Barcelona's history

Nou Camp is an unforgiving place if you fail to live up to expectations as these names soon found out.

Barcelona are one of the most popular, successful and historic clubs on the planet. The Catalans pride themselves in competing and challenging across all fronts every season.

Unarguably the most dominant team in the last decade, Barcelona have built the foundation for such consistent success upon the graduates of their prized La Masia academy. Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Gerard Pique, Pedro and many others have played a significant role in making them one of the best teams in the world.

Of course, their popularity has also meant that they have never been strapped of cash to spend. They splurge money on players from other teams who they believe would make for an upgrade on their current squad. With strikers almost always coming at a premium price, the Catalans have had their fair share of both successes as well as failures when it comes to luring these marksmen to the Camp Nou.

While the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Samuel Eto’o and Luis Suarez set the world alight with some remarkable displays, there have been those who have failed to make any mark whatsoever in the first team.

Here is our take on who we believe are 5 of the worst strikers in Barcelona’s history.

#5 Javier Saviola

Saviola arrived in Barcelona in 2001 from Argentinian side, River Plate with a burgeoning reputation for being one of the best young forwards on the planet. He had made the move to the Camp Nou after a few stellar seasons in Argentina saw him score goals for fun and win the South American Footballer of the Year award. He was even being touted as a successor to the legendary Diego Maradona.

While not an atrocious player by any means, he failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed on him when he donned the Catalans’ shirt. He scored 21, 20, and 19 goals in his first 3 seasons with Barcelona before being loaned out to Monaco and Sevilla; eventually returning for another season.

He was then allowed to leave for arch-rivals, Real Madrid on a free.

Saviola managed to score a total of 49 goals in 123 league appearances; a tidy tally, but nonetheless nowhere near the ceiling he was projected to reach.