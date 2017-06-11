5 things you didn't know about Manchester United's new signing Victor Lindelof

The Sweden star is set to complete a lengthy saga by committing his future to the Red Devils - here's what you won't know about him.

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2017, 17:43 IST

Victor Lindelof is set to become Manchester United’s first signing this summer

Manchester United’s lengthy pursuit of Benfica and Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof finally seems to be over.

The Portuguese side has announced that they have accepted an offer from Old Trafford worth €35 million up front a year after rumours first started to circulate over a deal., with another potential €10 million in bonuses for capped Sweden defender who has 12 caps for the national side.

Next season, the 22-year-old will take his place in Jose Mourinho’s squad as they attempt to recapture the Premier League and make a fresh assault on Europe. But having only been a first-team regular in Portugal for one year, Lindelof remains a relative unknown.

Here are five things that you may not have known about one of the brightest young centre-backs in the modern game:

#1 Nicknamed ‘Iceman’

Lindelof is a player who is still very inexperienced in footballing terms. The last season at Benfica, during which he played 47 times, was his first campaign as a starter. Nevertheless, his composure on the ball has earned him the nickname ‘Iceman’.

This was evident last Friday, as he was one of the stars who helped Sweden to an unexpected 2-1 victory over France in a World Cup qualifier. It was just his 12th cap for his country, yet he performed like a veteran.

Another aspect of his play that could be considered ice cool is his timing. He only received one booking in the whole of 2016-17 – an incredible record for a player in his position.