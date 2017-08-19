5 young foreign footballers to watch this Bundesliga season

These foreigners made their way into the Bundesliga to make a name for themselves and this season could make a real impact.

by Arjun Nandakumar Top 5 / Top 10 19 Aug 2017, 15:01 IST

Talented American Christian Pulisic is already making quite the name for himself

The German Bundesliga is a hotbed of talent. Clubs produce players at an amazing rate, who then go on to become some of the best in the world. The youth systems across the country has given rise to the reigning world champions, and handed finished products to numerous teams across Europe and the world.

Besides producing and scouting domestic talent, German clubs place a huge emphasis on their global scouting networks. Young players from around the world are spotted and brought into the efficient German club system.

This season is no different, as there are hugely talented foreign youngsters in the Bundesliga attempting to make a name for themselves in the footballing world. Let's take a look at five foreign payers under the age of 23 who could make an impact for their respective teams this season.

#1 Christian Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund has their global scouting network to thank for the acquisition of the supremely talented American. He was brought into the Dortmund youth system as a 16 year-old from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The club probably expected him to be a youth player for a few years, but after a very impressive start to his youth career in Germany he was called up to the first team after just a year as a 17-year-old.

Constant injury troubles to stars like Marco Rues and Mario Goetze have lead to Pulisic getting ample opportunities to show just how good he is. His biggest strength lies in his ability to dribble past players with ease. Additionally, he possesses the composure to get himself into good positions and find the final ball, or put the ball in the back of the net himself.

Pulisic is America's great hope and with the World Cup coming up, the American will want to have a very good club season to build confidence. The young winger is definitely a young foreigner to keep an eye on this season.