5 young forwards who could light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup has always witnessed the emergence of young attacking football stars, exerting themselves on the biggest stage over the years.

Classical examples of this include Pele (1958), Ronaldinho (2002), Kylian Mbappe (2018), Lukas Podolski (2006), and James Rodriguez (2014).

The ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will not be an exception as there is a plethora of young attacking talents in the competition.

As such, this article will take a look at five young attacking players who could light up the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#5 Youssoufa Moukoko

Very few fans must have heard of Youssoufa Moukoko heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after he was selected by Germany.

The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is expected to be one of the youngest players to feature in the maiden football cup competition.

Moukoko currently plays club football with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, where he made his senior debut in November 2020 against Hertha Berlin.

The young striker enjoyed a lot of game time with Dortmund prior to the World Cup in Qatar. He netted six goals and has provided six assists in 22 games for the club during the 2022-23 football campaign.

Moukoko is definitely one player to keep an eye on in Qatar. He could go on to light up the competition with Germany, who themselves are tournament favorites.

#4 Julián Álvarez

United Arab Emirates v Argentina - International Friendly

Another young forward who could be a major star at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar is Argentine striker Julian Alvarez.

The Manchester City forward was selected by Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni in his 26-man squad for the tournament.

Considering the shortage of out-and-out strikers in the Argentina squad in Qatar, Alvarez could be the man selected to lead the attack for his national team.

Despite just being 22 years of age, Alvarez has already demonstrated his goal-scoring ability with Manchester City since joining them from River Plate in the summer.

The Argentine has registered seven goals and two assists for Pep Guardiola's team in all competitions. He also scored recently during Argentina's 5-0 friendly win against the UAE.

#3 Rafael Leão - Portugal

The Portuguese forward is currently one of Europe's most exciting attacking talents, judging by his exploits with AC Milan.

Rafael Leao will be hoping to replicate his impeccable club form with the Portuguese national team at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He was selected in the star-studded 26-man squad by Portugal head coach Fernando Santos to take part in the competition in Qatar.

Leao's form with AC Milan heading into the World Cup has been impressive. He has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 20 games in all competitions.

The 23-year-old forward was also voted Serie A Player of the Year for the 2021-22 football campaign. He played a key role in helping AC Milan win their first league title in 11 years, registering 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 league matches.

#2 Bukayo Saka

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite being eligible to represent the African nation Nigeria, Arsenal's forward Bukayo Saka opted to play for the Three Lions of England. His decision earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup.

The 21-year-old winger is currently regarded as one of Europe's finest and most technically gifted attacking players.

Saka's career has consistently been on the rise and he is currently one of Arsenal's key players prior to the World Cup in Qatar. He has scored five goals and six assists in 20 games across competitions for the Gunners, who are top of the Premier League.

Saka could be one of those young attacking players who could light up the tournament in Qatar. His versatility could also be a huge bonus for Southgate's team as they aim to win England's second World Cup title.

Saka started off brilliantly as well, scoring twice in England's 6-2 win over Iran in their FIFA World Cup opener.

#1 Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian forward is arguably one of the biggest young forwards heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Vinicius Junior was selected among the star-studded 26-man squad for tournament favorites Brazil by head coach Tite.

The 22-year-old winger has been impressive for club side Real Madrid this season prior to the World Cup. He scored 10 goals and provided five assists for the Spanish giants across competitions.

With Brazil already being tipped to go all the way in Qatar, one player they could be banking on to deliver is Vinicius Junior.

He could form a lethal attacking partnership for Brazil, with the likes of Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison, and Rodrygo Goes.

