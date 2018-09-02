Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Young Italian players who could bring back the glory days for the Azzurri

Gunjan Kochrekar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.22K   //    02 Sep 2018, 12:27 IST

England v Italy - International Friendly
England v Italy - International Friendly

As the Nation's League starts next weekend, and Italy are back at the International Stage after a World Cup snub this summer, Head Coach Roberto Mancini has announced his 31 man squad for their matches against Poland and Portugal.

The most interesting fact about the announced squad is the involvement of a very young group of players, whereas Italy have always been renowned for fielding an experienced side in the International matches.

Let's take a look at the Top 5 Young Italian players who could be the ones to watch for Italy in the coming years.

#5 Alessio Cragno

Cagliari v US Sassuolo - Serie A
Cagliari v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Regarded as one of the most underrated players in the Serie A, Alessio Cragno has been brilliant for Cagliari in the Italian League. Having big boots to fill in the Italian National Side, after the departure of cult hero Gianluigi Buffon, the Italian side have the number one shirt in the side up for grabs and Cragno seems ready for the challenge.

He is only 24 years old and if he gels in well and performs consistently, we might be seeing another long-term Italian goalkeeper in the making.


Gunjan Kochrekar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An out and out blue, whether it comes to the Indian Cricket Team or Chelsea Football Club, Gunjan is pursuing his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI and is a Sports Journalist at Sportskeeda.
Contact Us Advertise with Us